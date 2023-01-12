Remembering Catherine Kasavuli: Media giant who inspired millions

Veteran broadcast journalist Catherine Kasavuli funeral service at Friends International Church along Ngong Road in Nairobi on Thursday, January 12.[Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Veteran broadcast journalist Catherine Kasavuli has been remembered as a mentor, a humble and respectful person who dedicated her life to serving people.

Friends, colleagues and relatives, converged at Friends International Church along Ngong Road in Nairobi on Thursday, January 12, to pay their final respects.

Her mother, Rachel Inyangara described the late journalist as a gift from heaven whom she cherished her time with.

“My angel, my precious jewel, perfect gift sent from heaven and now taken back to heaven, I love you. I miss you. God gave me the best child, the most obedient, most loving kid, kind, caring TINA.I will forever cherish our moments together,” she told friends and family.

“Catherine uses to ensure that l eat meat. She was a farmer. My daughter's death has really affected me. I am still trying to come to terms with the death of my daughter.”

Her elder sister Lois Anyoso remembered her as a respectful child, adding: “We lived well with my sister. Catherine was my small sister whom I cared for deeply from the very start. She was very obedient and respectful.”

Kasavuli’s son, Martin describe her as a happy soul who smile until the end.

“l had a strong bond with my mum. She was prayerful, funny. She was a humble lady despite being a Television star. She didn't know that she had cancer. We had our high and lows moments during her illness.

“Even during illness she was always concerned about me. Kenyans have stood with us. My mum was cheeky even during her treatment while in hospital. She made people feel comfortable while in the room, encouraged people to pray. She never took sides and this made her trustworthy,” he added.

Grace Owiti, Kasavuli’s schoolmate at South B in Nairobi back in 1968 eulogised her as an icon gifted in her work. “She was a great lady and hardworking. She was gifted and an icon who graced our televisions. She was promising,” she said.

Friend and former colleague, Christine Nguku, described Kasavuli as a woman whose life was ever present and significant to everyone.

“Catherine was always reloaded. She was a mentor, a parent…a woman whose smile you couldn't forget…she wore her best perfume to the last minute. She advised us to stamp authority in whatever we did. Her life was significant to each one of us in the media. To me she was always fresh, new and great,” Nguku.

Not short of fond memories of the journalist who has an inspiration to many was Jimmy Gathu, a Radio presenter at Standard Group. Gathu said: “She encouraged us to be unique and different. Catherine was like a mother and teacher to me. She taught me how to harness my talent.” Martin, the late Catherine Kasavuli's son during the funeral service at Friends International Church along Ngong Road in Nairobi on Thursday, January 12.[Elvis Ogina,Standard]

Azimio la Umoja-One- Kenya co-principal Martha Karua described Kasavuli as someone who loved people and life.

“She was amiable, loved people and loved life. She performed her duties very well and was available to help when one needed. She has left but her spirit is still alive. She was wearing her specious smile even when she was under pain.”

Kasavuli died aged 60 at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) on December 29, 2022 after a long battle with Cancer.

Kasavuli was the first female TV News anchor in the country, and is credited with breaking the glass ceiling for female TV journalists in the country.

During her illustrious career which boomed between the 1990s and 2015, she graced Kenyan TV screens in leading television stations including Citizen TV, National broadcaster KBC and KTN.

She would make a return to KBC in 2020, where she hosted the Legend Edition.

The service was also attended by Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, and former Busia Senator Amos Wako among other notable leaders.

Kasavuli will be laid to rest at her home in Zululu, Vihiga County on Saturday, January 14.