Man wants Britain to shed light on George Wajackoyah's citizenship

Roots Party Presidential Candidate Prof. George Wajackoyah at Kenyatta International Centre on June 24, 2022. [Samson Wire. Standard]

A man has written to the office of the British High Commission seeking clarification on Roots Party Presidential candidate George Wajackoyah’s British citizenship.

Peter Gichira, in a letter dated July 4, has asked the commission to verify and establish the state of Wajackoyah’s UK citizenship.

This comes barely a week after the Roots Party leader, who has run for public office in the United Kingdom before, launched his manifesto.

“We do write on behalf of our client to get clear clarification and confirmation on whether the above-named candidate is still a registered British citizen, and if so, has he ever renounced such citizenship rights making him eligible for the top seat in the Republic of Kenya,” Gichira, through his lawyer Gachie Mwanza wrote.

Kenyan law does not allow candidates running for the presidency or governorship to be holders of dual citizenship.

If he acquired British citizenship to run for office at the time, then the petitioner argues that he is not eligible to run for presidency in Kenya.

The letter was also copied to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and the Department of Immigration and citizen services.

“Your urgent and considerate assistance shall be highly appreciated noting the strict timelines with which the upcoming elections are to be held and the ballot papers ought to be printed in advance,” the lawyer noted.

In previous media appearances, Wajackoyah has said that he unsuccessfully attempted to vie for Member of Parliament in Tottenham, UK, but was disqualified because he was not married.

UK law stipulates that for one to contest for elections, they must be a British citizen, a citizen of Ireland or a citizen commonwealth country.

The candidate must not require any permit to leave, enter or remain in the UK.

Gichira’s name was among the 47 aspirants seeking to run for presidency in the August 9 polls, before IEBC cleared only four. He dropped out of the race after an alleged kidnap.