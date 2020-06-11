×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Weird News Health & Science Education Columns The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Comand Your Morning E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Weird News
Health & Science
Education
Columns
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Comand Your Morning
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

No circumcision this year after elders read internal organs

By Stephen Rutto | September 25th 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

Elgeyo Marakwet elders Julius Chelagat and Kiprop Toroitich interpret internal organs of a goat slaughtered to predict happenings in coming months in Iten on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. [Stephen Rutto, Standard]

There will be no circumcision ceremonies among the Kalenjin this year, elders have declared.

Traditionally, circumcision rites across the Rift Valley take place in November and December.

However, elders who base major happenings on their observation of the content of the internal organs of animals and stars yesterday said no circumcision rites would be conducted among the Kalenjin community this year.

For centuries, a special group of elders have been performing the practice of traditional astronomy and observance of internal organs of goats such as the intestines and the heart before giving direction on whether or not certain ceremonies would take place.

The organs have also been used to predict wars and diseases.

The traditional forecasters had on Wednesday afternoon performed the practice in Elgeyo Marakwet County and from their observation found it was not safe to conduct the rite of passage in 2020.

Julius Chelagat from Marakwet West sub-county and Kiprop Toroitich from Kocholwo, Keiyo South, both in their 80s, dropped the bombshell that will see hundreds of boys who would have faced the knife from November wait for one more year.

Following their accuracy in forecasting, the elders have in recent years won the heart of the meteorological department, working closely with the department since 2014.

A white, fat goat was slaughtered during the Wednesday ceremony and the interpretation showed both doom and success.

They predicted increased deaths through calamities, political instability in Kenya, famine and bumper harvests in some parts of the country.

“After a keen look, we have spotted blood in some parts of the country and after looking at the stars, we have come to a conclusion that there will be no circumcision this year,” Dominic Komen, one of the elders, said.

Mr Komen warned: “Anyone who will circumcise their boys will do so at their own peril.”

Circumcision ceremonies without the blessings of elders are usually faced with misfortunes, including illnesses among initiates, according to Komen.

Related Topics
Kalenjin elders Covid-19 pandemic Circumcision
Share this story
Previous article
Living in a man’s house is not proof of marriage, court rules
Next article
Afros are a big deal

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Afros are a big deal
Afros are a big deal

LATEST STORIES

30-minute call that shattered Ruto’s plan for duel with Raila
30-minute call that shattered Ruto’s plan for duel with Raila

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Bushy is the new cool, but will Uhuru shave Covid grooming?

Bushy is the new cool, but will Uhuru shave Covid grooming?
Kirsten Kanja 15 minutes ago
Living in a man’s house is not proof of marriage, court rules

Living in a man’s house is not proof of marriage, court rules
Kamau Muthoni 15 minutes ago
No circumcision this year after elders read internal organs

No circumcision this year after elders read internal organs
Stephen Rutto 15 minutes ago
Afros are a big deal

Afros are a big deal
Tony Mochama 15 minutes ago

Read More

Afros are a big deal

The Standard Insider

Afros are a big deal

Afros are a big deal

Call for Vanessa: The curse of a socialite

The Standard Insider

Call for Vanessa: The curse of a socialite

Call for Vanessa: The curse of a socialite

Pianist with an open mind to his own stylistic directions

The Standard Insider

Pianist with an open mind to his own stylistic directions

Pianist with an open mind to his own stylistic directions

The biggest ‘meat eating’ festival that makes elders

The Standard Insider

The biggest ‘meat eating’ festival that makes elders

The biggest ‘meat eating’ festival that makes elders

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.