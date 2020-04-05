Kenyans seeking asylum in UK on fake gay life tales

A number of Kenyans have sought asylum in the UK under the guise of protection from persecution for being gay. Recent cases concluded by the UK Immigration Tribunal reveal that the asylum seekers claim to be at risk of harassment from Kenyan authorities if they are to be returned home. A good example is that of a woman who on March 6, 2009 submitted details to UK authorities claiming she feared to return to Kenya as a result of her sexuality, and also the fear of her daughter being subjected to Female Genital Mutilation. However, court documents show the woman was deported from the UK in May 2000 after serving a seven-year prison sentence for drug-related offences. She was able to find her way back to the UK using a fake Swaziland passport in 2005.

Born on April 29, 1962, she was in May 2008 issued with a certificate of naturalisation as a British citizen. She earned British citizenship after presenting another counterfeit French passport with a different date and place of birth. She was finally arrested on May 22, 2008 and charged with possession of a false instrument when her true identity became known to authorities. In her asylum claim, she alleged to have left France at the age of nine and then lived in Dubai, Kenya and Denmark. She claimed to have been married in Kenya, although she was a lesbian and she had been involved in three lesbian relationships. Her first relationship, she said, was with a woman identified as V, which lasted from 1995 to 2001. The second was with a woman identified as D, which lasted from 2003 until 2010 and the third, her current, was with another woman identified as AZ. When she returned to Kenya in 2000, she said, her ex-husband found out she was a lesbian. He gathered his brother, nephew and cousin who beat and raped her.A herbalist is alleged to have made marks on her body and rubbed portions onto them, while burning her thighs with a hot iron rod. In August 2000, V came to Kenya and took her to hospital. She also arranged for her return to the UK in November or December 2000 using a counterfeit document.

She was forced to repay V for the flight ticket and travel documents. The Kenyan woman said although she was in love with V, V forced her to work as a prostitute so that she could earn the money to pay her back. She claimed to have been trafficked to the UK by V. In court documents, the UK Secretary of State is said to have served her with a notice of a decision depriving her of her British citizenship on April 29, 2009. In September 2012, she requested the return of her fake French passport and sought permission to return to Kenya to witness the installation of her brother as a Nabongo (king). The request was denied.She was arrested in the UK a few years later for driving offences and was detained under immigration laws. All this time she was fighting to gain asylum. Following a screening interview, after claiming she was a victim of human trafficking a referral was made under the National Referral Mechanism and her asylum claim was rejected. The Secretary of State rejected her claim to be gay or bisexual and did not accept her account of being in a gay relationship. It was ruled that she would not be at risk when she returned to Kenya.

