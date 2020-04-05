EACC reveals how Obado kin, allies shifted millions

Migori Governor Okoth Obado arrives at the EACC headquarters in Nairobi yesterday. [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

Migori Governor Okoth Obado and his children arrested over graft claims endured a long drive to Nairobi even as the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) revealed details of how millions of money was siphoned from the county's accounts. Philip Kagucia, the EACC head of corporate communication confirmed that detectives had arrested 10 of the 11 suspects. "Because of travel logistics and Covid-19 measures, they are likely to appear in court on Thursday morning," he said.

Those arrested include the governor’s children Susan Scarlet, Jerry Zachary, Evelyn Adhiambo and Dan Achola Okoth. The others are co-director of Misoft Company Limited Jared Kwaga, wife Christine Ocholla, Kwaga's brothers, Joram Otieno and Patroba Otieno and their mother, Penina Otago. Also to be arrested is Kwaga's sister-in-law, Carolyne Ochola. As they were driven to Nairobi, the web of conspiracy alleged by EACC emerged. An audit trail by the EACC showed that the companies wired Sh38.9 million to the governor’s children accounts.The children who benefited from the monies as school fees in Australia, Scotland and United Kingdom (UK) included Okoth (Sh25.4 million), Scarlet (Sh7.8 million) and Zachary (Sh6.6 million).

As per the money trail by EACC, from the proxy companies to the governor and his children, Tarchdog Printers director, Joram Otieno received Sh37.4 million from the county, and wired to Obado’s children, Achola (Sh1.4 million) and Zachary (1.2 million). The Pesulus Services, Kajuju Business and Atinus Services are the three businesses that collectively received Sh163.5 million from the county government, which also ended up paying over Sh10 million to the governor’s children through Misoft Limited director Kwaga and Christine Akinyi who jointly received Sh26.9 million. Pesulus got Sh500,000 and Antinus got Sh19.4 million, while Misoft Limited’s Sh26.9 million was paid to the governor’s children, Scarlet (Sh5.9 million), Acholla (Sh1.8 million) and Zachary (Sh2.1 million). Also, Deltrack ICT Services director, Joram Otieno received Sh30 million from the county government and paid Sh10.8 million to Obado’s son, Acholla. Lastly, all the 13 accounts received a total of Sh139.9 million, with the money wired to Kwaga’s Coop Bank account totaling Sh206.5 million and subsequently to Obado’s three children, Acholla (Sh11.3million), Scarlet (Sh1.9million) and Zachary (Sh2.3 million).

On the Sh34.5 million Loresho Ridge property, the county paid Sh203.2 million to the 13 companies and businesses, with Kwaga getting Sh134.7 million of which Sh9 million was wired as part payment for the property. Kwaga and Christine’s Misoft Limited, which belongs to his wife, received Sh43.5 million and paid Sh6.9 million for the house, while Mactebac director Joram and his brother, Jared got Sh5.6 million and paid Sh4 million for the property. Swyfcom Engineering director Patroba Otieno and his brother, Jared received Sh5.6million from the county government and surrendered Sh5 million towards the house, while Dankey Press director Christine received Sh17.1 million and paid Sh9 million for the same property.When he presented himself to the EACC offices in Kisii a few minutes to 8am yesterday, Obado had no idea he would have the long journey to Nairobi. The governor arrived at the offices accompanied by a team of advocates in convoy of four vehicles. Moments later, a contingent of police officers from Kisii Central Police Station were deployed to the offices and the gate was closed. Only 10 members of the media were allowed into the compound located on the Kisii-Kilgoris road. At least 20 of his supporters camped outside the gate but were not allowed in. Obado's official bodyguard was allowed into the compound but not near his boss. Obado walked out of the EACC offices at 10.38am and was ushered into his car by two uniformed police officers. He sat at the back, sandwiched between two officers. A female officer who was leading the operation sat on the co-driver’s seat. The other suspects were allowed to board other EACC vehicles under tight security of more than 15 police officers. Dan Okoth’s advocate, Oduor Joseph told the media that they had been presented with a charge sheet at the time his client was being driven to Nairobi. “They have not recorded any statement. This is a public matter and we cannot in anyway try to obstruct the process," he said.