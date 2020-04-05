Debunking the six Covid-19 myths that won’t go away

As the world continues to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, it is also fighting a different sort of pandemic: misinformation and covidiocy. This is just as harmful as the virus itself since some people are downplaying the severity of the disease and ignoring the public health protocols meant to curb its spread. As at August 25, the virus has infected over 23 million people and killed more than 800,000 globally, according to statistics from Worldometer. Here are some of the dangerous medical advice, hoaxes and false news that are waging a war against the gains made on the pandemic:

Numerous studies have shown that hydroxychloroquine does not have clinical benefits in treating Covid-19. The drug, a treatment for malaria, lupus erythematosus, and rheumatoid arthritis, has been under study as a possible treatment for Covid-19, according to the World Health Organization, but current data shows that it can reduce deaths among hospitalised Covid-19 patients, nor help people with moderate disease. “The use of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine is accepted as generally safe for patients with malaria and autoimmune diseases, but its use was here not indicated and without medical supervision can cause serious side effects and should be avoided,” WHO stated.

Rongo University student produce face masks after the institution got clearance by government. [Caleb Kingwara, Standard]

The drug was touted by US President Donald Trump as a potential coronavirus cure. But WHO says more decisive research is needed to assess its value in patients with mild disease or as pre- or post-exposure prophylaxis in patients exposed to Covid-19. The US Food and Drug Administration also determined that the drug did not meet "the statutory criteria" for emergency use authorisation as they are unlikely to be effective in treating Covid-19 based on the latest scientific evidence in June. To date, there is no specific medicine recommended to prevent or treat coronavirus. Those infected with the virus can only receive appropriate care to relieve and treat symptoms, and those with severe illness receive optimised supportive care.

Police enforce a lockdown in Old Town, Mombasa. [File, Standard]

Covid 19 Time Series