Waste piles up in Central as locals oppose landfills in their backyards

A Nyeri County government grader levels a section of dumpsite at Asian Quarter Estate in Nyeri Town. [Kibata Kihu, Standard]

County governments in central Kenya are grappling with how to manage garbage collection as they run out of areas to set up new landfills. Land scarcity means that county officials are facing resistance from residents who don’t want waste management facilities in their backyards. Much of the conflict stems from the fact that residents in urban centres desperately want to get rid of tonnes of garbage, but much of the available space is at the doorsteps of rural dwellers whose waste footprint is much smaller. In Murang’a County, garbage collection in major towns is at a near standstill after work at the Mitumbiri landfill in Gikono village was halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The project faced stiff resistance from leaders and residents of Maragua constituency last year, who claimed the landfill would pose a health hazard to locals. Construction was aborted but the government later pushed on with work that was set to be completed in March and has since been pushed to this month. This means that 144 market centres are struggling to manage heaps of garbage that have become an eyesore. Environment and Natural Resources Executive Cecilia Kibe said the landfill, which is being built with support from the World Bank, would solve the waste management problem. “In Murang’a we do not have specialised vehicles to transport waste; instead we use ordinary trucks. We have a budget to get the best trucks to transport waste from the markets to the landfill,” added Kibe. The county government set aside Sh16 million in this year’s budget for waste collection, with Sh10 million to be used to buy garbage trucks. The rest of the money will be used to build dumpsites and purchase waste collection equipment.

County Chamber of Commerce and Industry chairman Festus Kamau said there is need for innovations to deal with the waste. “There is a cry from traders over heaps of garbage in their operating areas.” In Meru County, matters took a violent turn after residents of Nkunga village engaged in running battles with county askaris over a decision to relocate a dumpsite from the edge of Imenti Forest on the Meru-Nanyuki highway. Angry locals pelted the officials with stones during the protest, saying they did not want the stinking waste near their homes, schools, churches and water sources. But the government had the last laugh after it strong-armed the locals, who now have to live with a foul smell and smoke from the burning waste. Officials said the decision was prompted by lack of space to dump tonnes of solid refuse from Meru, Nkubu, Maua and other towns. “The government relocated the site from an area with elephants and other wildlife after the Kenya Wildlife Service protested. I don’t know who told the government that elephants’ safety is more important than our health,” said Michael Mutuma, a resident.

