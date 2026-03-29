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Isiolo graduate's AI livestock idea wins ticket to Silicon Valley

By David Njaaga | Mar. 29, 2026
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Abdihamid Hassan's idea uses artificial intelligence to synthesise real-time satellite data to monitor and predict livestock nutrition requirements. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

An artificial intelligence idea to transform Kenya's pastoralist economy has won a national innovation competition.

Arda Link AI, an idea for an AI platform to transform Kenya's pastoralist economy, was proposed by 23-year-old Abdihamid Hassan from Isiolo County.

The concept would synthesise real-time satellite data to monitor and predict livestock nutrition requirements, track herding movements, and forecast drought conditions and pasture availability.

 It is designed to operate across local pastoralist dialects, making it accessible to communities often excluded from digital tools.

The win sends Hassan to San Francisco in June, where he will compete against innovators from more than 40 countries at the global finals, drawn from a pool of 100,000 participants.

Hassan, a fifth-born in a family of seven, graduated in December 2024 from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) with a degree in Community Development and Environment.

"I want to thank my fellow finalists because no idea was small. Let's execute these ideas regardless of the outcome," he said. "I also want to thank the opportunity to showcase the solutions Kenyans want, especially in my homeland in Isiolo County."

The Red Bull Basement Kenya National Finals, held Saturday at iHUB Nairobi, drew more than 3,800 submissions of startup ideas nationwide. Fifteen finalists pitched before a panel that included AfricaHackon founder Dr Bright Gameli, Kytabu founder Tonee Ndungu, Vivo Fashion chief executive Wandia Gichuru and Microsoft senior software engineer Fatma Ali.

"There were criteria we used to decide the winner. The first was the idea's feasibility and whether it can work. The second was business impact and how it can grow.

Then there was the founder profile," noted Ndungu. "The last one was concept uniqueness. It must be something that cannot be built anywhere else online."

As national winner, Hassan enters an intensive global pre-acceleration phase in the United States, where he will refine Arda Link AI into a Minimum Viable Product.

 He will receive an AMD AI laptop, $5,000 in Microsoft Azure credits, and access to mentors covering product development, business strategy and scaling.

A global win at the World Final in San Francisco from June 1 to 3 earns $100,000 in prize money, an additional $25,000 in Microsoft Azure credits, and mentorship from Red Bull Ventures.

"This year's competition highlights the opportunities we have in Africa. Every African country in this competition has the chance to showcase to the world what Africa has to offer," said Gichuru.

Gameli expressed confidence in the broader field. "I wouldn't want to see the 14 ideas die, I want to see them grow and, yes, I would invest in them," he observed. "The ideas can be built and scaled."

The Red Bull Basement programme, launched in 2015 in São Paulo, Brazil, supports student innovators using technology to drive social and environmental change. It expanded into Africa in 2018, starting in South Africa.

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Related Topics

Arda Link AI Abdihamid Hassan Kenya Innovation Competition Pastoralist AI Platform
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