Kenya urged to upskill IT workforce to meet global demand

By David Njaaga | Nov. 14, 2025
Government and TIFA Research officials launch a survey highlighting Kenya’s need to upskill IT workers to meet global demand. [File, Standard]

Kenya must broaden its information technology (IT) training and move beyond entry-level roles to tap the growing global demand for skilled professionals, a new market survey shows.

The study, commissioned by the Friedrich Naumann Foundation’s Global Partnership Hub in Nairobi and executed by Trends and Insights from Africa (TIFA) Research Limited, found that Kenyan IT talent is mainly recruited locally at entry level where demand is high but pay is low.

Kenya’s workforce is concentrated in programming, software development, data and artificial intelligence (AI), while European countries have a wider mix including DevOps, IT support, project and product management, and cybersecurity.

“Kenya’s ICT workforce must upskill beyond basic and intermediary skills, specialise in high-demand roles, and position itself as a mid-cost, high-quality outsourcing hub—striking the right balance between India’s low-cost advantage and Germany’s premium salary market,” said Maggie Ireri, CEO of TIFA Research.

The survey shows Germany offers the highest pay across nearly all IT categories, particularly advanced roles such as project management, DevOps and user interface/user experience (UI/UX) design, while India remains the lowest-cost market.

Kenya pays more than India but remains a mid-cost option attractive for firms prioritising quality and cultural alignment, the survey notes.

The report recommends that Kenya leverages its mid-cost competitiveness, uses business process outsourcing (BPO) companies for quality and salary oversight, and equips workers with practical, verifiable technical skills for both local and global markets. 

