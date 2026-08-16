Nyeri gets ultra-modern cinema theatre

Audio By Vocalize

Youth Affairs and the Creative Economy PS Fikirini Katoi Jacobs says the modern cinema theatre is part of the government's creative economy agenda. [File, Standard]

The Kenya Film Commission, in partnership with Dedan Kimathi University of Technology (DeKUT), has unveiled an ultra-modern cinema theatre in Nyeri.

The Film Hub and Ultra-Modern Cinema Theatre are designed to give multifaceted value to the creatives dubbed "the KFC CineHub."

The facility is envisioned as a complete creative ecosystem which will bring together film exhibitions, audience development, capacity building, research and innovation, talent incubation and creative entrepreneurship under one roof.

Speaking during the launch on Friday, the State Department for Youth Affairs and the Creative Economy Principal Secretary Fikirini Katoi Jacobs described the facility as a practical demonstration of the Government's commitment to the creative sector.

"Today's launch is tangible evidence of the government's commitment to implementing its agenda for the creative economy and marks another milestone in our efforts to decentralise opportunities, strengthen creative infrastructure and empower young Kenyans through the arts and culture," he said.

The Commission Board Chairperson Sudi Wandabusi said the true value of the investment would be measured not by the physical facility alone, but by the opportunities and economic value it creates.

"Its value should extend beyond the physical infrastructure. It must be reflected in the talent that is developed, the productions that emerge, the enterprises that are created, the audiences that are reached and the economic opportunities that follow," Wandabusi said.

He said that filmmakers need reliable pathways through which their productions can reach audiences cinemas, broadcasters, digital platforms, festivals and international markets.

"A film without a pathway to its audience is an unfinished investment," he added.

Sudi explained that screenings offered a glimpse into the talent being nurtured through KFC’s capacity-building initiatives and demonstrated how investing in creative skills can translate into meaningful stories and impactful productions.

"From strengthening the skills of creatives to supporting their financial wellbeing, KFC continues to champion a holistic approach to building a vibrant, sustainable and resilient creative industry. We invest in creatives, we invest in the stories, talent and wellbeing that shape our society," he said.

The climax of the launch was the graduation of 139 young creatives who completed an intensive seven-day film capacity-building programme delivered by KFC, DeKUT and the Kenya Film School.

The training provided the participants with hands-on training in screenwriting, acting, directing, cinematography, editing, sound, lighting and production. This is clear evidence of the region's appetite for practical film skills.

The Commission Chief Executive Officer Timothy Owase challenged the graduates to carry the craft forward and professionalise it.

"Filmmaking and content creation must now be viewed through a business lens, not as entertainment alone. I urge you to treat the skills as the foundation of sustainable creative enterprises," Owase noted.

The officer observed that Kenya's film industry needs more pathways for talent to grow, stories to travel and audiences to engage.

"With infrastructure, skills and market access being built together, the country is taking deliberate steps towards an industry where Kenyan stories can be created anywhere, screened everywhere and turned into sustainable creative enterprises," he said.

Owase said films explore the theme of mental health as a powerful tool to spark conversations, challenge perceptions and tell stories that resonate with lived experiences.

The Nyeri facility adds to a growing network of KFC-supported film hubs within the country, including Uriri Film Hub in Migori County and Bomet Film Hub, Bomet County, as part of the Commission's strategy to decentralise film opportunities and prove that compelling stories and creative talent are not limited by geography.