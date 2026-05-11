Club owners warn artists over last-minute cancellations

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Club owners have raised concerns over rising cases of last-minute performance cancellations by artists. [iStockphoto]

The Bar, Hotel and Liquor Traders Association of Kenya (BAHLITA) has issued a strong warning to artists and entertainers following growing complaints from venue operators over last-minute cancellations and alleged breaches of performance agreements.

The concern comes in the wake of a widely circulated public notice by Nakuru-based Space Next Door Sports Bar & Grill, which announced the cancellation of a scheduled performance by artist Willy Paul despite the event having been fully planned and confirmed in advance.

In its notice, the facility said all logistical arrangements had been concluded and payment had already been made, but the performance failed to proceed after what it described as a last-minute disagreement over terms.

“The management of Space Next Door wishes to extend its sincere apologies regarding the absence of the scheduled performance by artist Willy Paul,” the club management said in a statement.

“All necessary arrangements had been made by the club in good faith to ensure the performance proceeded as scheduled. Regrettably, the artist declined to proceed with the performance after seeking to vary certain terms of the previously agreed engagement at the last minute, despite the performance fee having already been fully settled,” the statement further read.

The incident has now drawn the attention of BAHLITA, which says such disputes are becoming increasingly common across the country and are causing significant losses to bars, hotels and entertainment venues.

In a statement issued on May 4, 2026, BAHLITA Secretary General Boniface Gachoka said the association was concerned about a pattern of entertainers allegedly failing to honour performance agreements despite receiving payment or formal confirmation.

“The Bar, Hotel and Liquor Traders Association of Kenya wishes to address an issue that has increasingly affected our members across the country regarding musicians, artists, entertainers, and their management teams who accept payment or contractual engagement to perform at events, shows, and entertainment functions, but subsequently fail to attend, refuse to perform, or otherwise dishonour their contractual obligations without valid justification,” the statement read.

According to Gachoka, such incidents have resulted in financial losses, reputational damage and disruption of planned events for its members in the hospitality sector.

“These actions cause significant financial losses, reputational damage, operational disruptions, and inconvenience to event organisers, business owners, and patrons,” he said, adding:

“This conduct is unacceptable and undermines the professional relationship between artists and entertainment establishments.”