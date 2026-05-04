New Oscar rules ban AI-generated performances and scripts

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Performances and screenplays generated by AI will not qualify for Oscar recognition.[File, Standard]

Sweeping reforms have been announced ahead of the 99th Academy Awards, introducing strict rules on artificial intelligence while signalling a major shift in how the ceremony will be broadcast globally.

The changes by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences reflect a film industry grappling with rapid technological disruption and evolving viewing habits. At the centre of the overhaul is a firm stance on artificial intelligence (AI), with the Academy moving to protect human authorship in key creative categories.

Under the new regulations, performances and screenplays generated by AI will not qualify for Oscar recognition. “Only performances demonstrably performed by humans with their consent are eligible,” read part of the rules seen on the Academy’s official website. “Screenplays must be written by human writers to be eligible,” the statement added.

While AI tools are not banned outright, the Academy has made clear they will be closely scrutinised. It reserves the right to request further information on AI use, particularly where authorship is unclear, reflecting a shift towards greater accountability as machine-assisted production becomes more common.

The decision comes as Hollywood continues to grapple with generative AI, including digital actors and automated scriptwriting. Industry guilds and creatives have raised concerns over job security and intellectual property, prompting stronger institutional safeguards.

Beyond AI, the Academy has introduced structural changes likely to reshape Oscar competition. Actors will now be eligible for multiple nominations in the same category for different roles, ending a long-standing restriction.

The International Feature Film category has also been expanded. Countries are no longer limited to one submission, as films winning major international festival awards can now qualify independently. The award will also be credited to the film’s director rather than the submitting country.

Additional reforms include updates to campaign regulations and adjustments to shortlist structures, aimed at modernising the awards process and reflecting a globalised industry.

A major shift will also affect broadcast rights. From 2029, the Oscars will move from traditional television to YouTube, ending decades of network broadcasting, particularly its long-standing partnership with ABC. The Academy says the move will broaden global reach and improve accessibility