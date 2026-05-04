Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

New Oscar rules ban AI-generated performances and scripts

By Tania Omusale | May. 4, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Performances and screenplays generated by AI will not qualify for Oscar recognition.[File, Standard]

Sweeping reforms have been announced ahead of the 99th Academy Awards, introducing strict rules on artificial intelligence while signalling a major shift in how the ceremony will be broadcast globally.

The changes by the Academy of  Motion Picture Arts and Sciences reflect a film industry grappling with rapid technological disruption and evolving viewing habits. At the centre of the overhaul is a firm stance on artificial intelligence (AI), with the Academy moving to protect human authorship in key creative categories.

Under the new regulations, performances and screenplays generated by AI will not qualify for Oscar recognition. “Only performances demonstrably performed by humans with their consent are eligible,” read part of the rules seen on the Academy’s official website. “Screenplays must be written by human writers to be eligible,” the statement added.

While  AI tools are not banned outright, the Academy has made clear they will be closely scrutinised. It reserves the right to request further information on AI use, particularly where authorship is unclear, reflecting a shift towards greater accountability as machine-assisted production becomes more common.

The decision comes as Hollywood continues to grapple with generative AI, including digital actors and automated scriptwriting. Industry guilds and creatives have raised concerns over job security and intellectual property, prompting stronger institutional safeguards.

Beyond AI, the Academy has introduced structural changes likely to reshape  Oscar competition. Actors will now be eligible for multiple nominations in the same category for different roles, ending a long-standing restriction.

The International Feature  Film category has also been expanded. Countries are no longer limited to one submission, as films winning major international festival awards can now qualify independently. The award will also be credited to the film’s director rather than the submitting country.

Additional reforms include updates to campaign regulations and adjustments to shortlist structures, aimed at modernising the awards process and reflecting a globalised industry.

A major shift will also affect broadcast rights. From 2029, the Oscars will move from traditional television to YouTube, ending decades of network broadcasting, particularly its long-standing partnership with ABC. The Academy says the move will broaden global reach and improve accessibility

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Artificial Intelligence Academy Awards AI Scripts AI-generated performances
.

Latest Stories

Climate funds reach millions as counties post 87pc performance rate
Climate funds reach millions as counties post 87pc performance rate
Financial Standard
By James Wanzala
53 mins ago
How Nairobi bourse got its groove back
Financial Standard
By Brian Ngugi
53 mins ago
Prof Raphael Munavu: the man who never harboured disciplinary chauvinism
Opinion
By Kennedy Buhere 
53 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Going after Uhuru: Ruto allies start process to halt former Presidents' pension and other perks
By Irene Githinji 53 mins ago
Going after Uhuru: Ruto allies start process to halt former Presidents' pension and other perks
Inside ODM's tough demands for 2027 coalition talks with UDA
By Willis Oketch and Patrick Beja 53 mins ago
Inside ODM's tough demands for 2027 coalition talks with UDA
How Nairobi bourse got its groove back
By Brian Ngugi 53 mins ago
How Nairobi bourse got its groove back
Samson Kiprotich Cherarkey: The loud, unapologetic Ruto loyalist
By Edwin Nyarangi and Steve Mkawale 53 mins ago
Samson Kiprotich Cherarkey: The loud, unapologetic Ruto loyalist
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved