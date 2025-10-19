Tanzanian and Kenyan top artists compose songs in honour of Raila legacy

Celebrated Tanzanian and Kenyan artists have composed songs in honour of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Among the Tanzanian artists are gospel singer Christina Shusho, Diamond Platnumz and Rayvanny.

Kenyan artists paying tribute include Bahati, Ken Wa Maria, Prince Indah, King Kaka, Dogo Charlie, Vinny Flava, Mr Seed and Musa Jakadalla.

Odinga, who passed away on Wednesday, October 15, while undergoing treatment in India, is set to be buried today in Bondo Siaya County.

The 2.27-minute Kiswahili “Pumzika Baba” (Rest Father) audio-visual song produced by The Greenleaf Studios released on Friday starts with Kenyan flag flying and a Kenya Airways plane at the airport followed with slow motion sombre and crying faces of Kenyan politicians and citizens.

In the singular rendition song, Shusho refers to Odinga as mwanamageuzi(reformist), who gave himself up for people and Kenya and which augurs well with his long struggle for constitutional reforms, governance and democracy in the country and Africa.

“Umelala wee…, Baba umelaa wee, nenda wee, Raila nenda wee..tulikupenda Mungu akakupenda zaidi, Baba nenda weee. Mwanamageuzi wa Africa, mtetezi wa wanyonge..Afrika… inakulilia Baba weee.. Ulijitoa kwa ajili ya watu, ulijitoa kwa ajili ya Kenya hatutasahau….hatutasahau. Tutayakumbuka mema yako, tutaukumbuka uongozi wako… says part of the song’s lyrics.

The soft song, which blends rich instrumentation with poetic lyrics, celebrates Odinga’s legacy not only as a political leader but also as a father, mentor and symbol of resilience throughout his life.

The song urges Odinga, described as patriotic and a teacher, to go before us to heaven, adding that he will be deeply missed.

“Kenya is my second home. My ministry has grown immensely through the support of my Kenyan family. I stand with you as we celebrate this great son of Africa, @RailaOdinga. I had to do this for Kenyans,” Shusho said in a post on her verified X account, accompanying a short video of the song.

Solo performance

Diamond’s 9:41-minute track, “Ulale Salama (Raila Odinga),” features Mbosso, Rayvanny and Zuchu, among others.

Rayvanny also composed a solo 1:58-minute audio tribute titled “Bye Bye Raila Amolo Odinga.”

The song’s thumbnail shows Odinga in his signature white fedora hat, raising his fist on the left, while Rayvanny appears on the right with his left hand resting on Odinga’s shoulder.

Kenyan singer Bahati has produced two Kiswahili songs titled “Bye Bye Baba”—a 3:44-minute audio-visual version and a 2:49-minute collaboration with Tanzanian gospel artiste Daniel Gonge.

Both open with studio scenes before transitioning into clips and photos of Odinga at past events. The first is a solo performance, while the second features Gonge singing several stanzas, followed by black-and-white footage capturing moments around Odinga’s passing.

“Umeenda mapema damu ya Gen-Z bado haijalipwa, umeenda mapema tuliamini siku moja utaongoza, umetuacha mapema ulichopigania matunda haujaona.

Lakini Baba ukipenda, kwetu Mathare nitasema ulinituma…. Kuna mambo fulani Baba mlipanga ila wakenya haujatuambia, Rais Ruto akimaliza miaka umetuacha hujatuonyesha njia. Tuna tabu ungependa kiongozi gani Nairobi, ni kijana yako Babu ama Sakaja….” says part of the song.

Dogo Charlie’s 3:47-minute “Raila Odinga Lala Salama”, he used Diamond’s original song featuring mostly a compilation of recent videos captured during Odinga’s death including those from India.

He prays in his chorus that Odinga sleeps peacefully, rests and that he shall be missed a lot.

“Umelala lala salama, pumzika Baba yetu, Kenya tutakukumbuka sana, ulipigania Kenya yetu Daddy…umelala lala salama, pumzika Baba yetu, Kenya nzima wazee kina mama wanakulilia kwa machozi,” says the chorus of the song.

Prince Indah on Thursday released a 3:47-minute audio-visual song in Dholuo titled “Tribute to Rt Hon Raila Odinga.”

All moments

The song features pictures and videos capturing Odinga’s happy, difficult and memorable moments in both his family and political life.

Musa Jakadalla’s 3:48-minute track “Loo Jajuok,” released yesterday, closes with images of prominent men, women and sons from the lake region.

King Kaka’s “BABA (Tribute to RAO)” is a 1:33-minute piece that features the rapper seated beside a few pictures of Odinga in quiet reflection.

“Baba hata hao wanajua ulituliza vitu. Baba wakileta noma nani atakuwa opposition. Baba they confused your love for a cult. I can’t believe you are gone. I can’t…” says part of the lyrics in an audio-visual song that only features Odinga with his wife Ida in pictures once towards the end with words, “Tinga, Thank you.”

Mr Seed has released a 3:23-minute song titled “Raila Odinga,” in which he occasionally sings along to the late Harry Belafonte’s classic “Jamaican Farewell,” one of Odinga’s favourites.

While in studio, Mr Seed blends his vocals with audio clips of Odinga singing the same song, interspersed with photos and videos from the late leader’s funeral.

Ken Wa Maria’s 9:27-minute Kiswahili audio track “Raila Apumzika,” released on October 16, pays tribute to Odinga’s lifelong struggle for democracy in Kenya, recalling his years of detention, beatings, and injuries endured in the fight for freedom.

He urges Kenya’s remaining leaders to emulate Odinga by defending the nation and speaking with one voice during times of crisis.

He credits the late leader for championing the formation of many coalitions and political parties, while also sending condolences to Odinga’s family.

Other Ukambani artists who have released tribute songs include Kinyaata Surebet with “Safiri Maber Raila” and Ken Kijana Ndeke Yamuthanga Feima with “Silep Well.”