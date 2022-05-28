× Sports Football Rugby Olympics Volleyball and Handball Cricket Boxing Golf Hockey Tennis Gossip & Rumours Basketball Athletics Premier League Eliud Kipchoge Women in Sports Unique Sports Motorsport Sports Health Videos Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD SPORTS
Home
Football
Rugby
Olympics
Volleyball and Handball
Cricket
Boxing
Golf
Hockey
Tennis
Gossip & Rumours
Basketball
Athletics
Premier League
Eliud Kipchoge
Women in Sports
Unique Sports
Motorsport
Sports Health
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS
SPORTS

Chelsea confirms it has sold the football club to new owner

SPORTS By Brian Okoth | May 28th 2022 | 2 min read

Chelsea has confirmed that it has sold the English football club.

Sky Sports reported that the club had agreed a £4.25 billion (Sh626.6 billion) offer from American billionaire Todd Boehly.

In an official statement on Saturday, May 28, the football club said the sale to Boehly will be completed on Monday, May 30.

Todd Boehly (pictured) takes over Chelsea FC from Roman Abramovich. [Courtesy of Sky Sports]

“Chelsea Football Club can confirm that a final and definitive agreement was entered into last night (Friday, May 27) to sell the Club to the Todd Boehly/Clearlake Capital consortium. It is expected that the transaction will be completed on Monday. The Club will update further at that time,” said Chelsea on its official website.

READ MORE

The 46-year-old American takes over the club from 55-year-old Russian billionaire Roma Abramovich, whose ownership proved untenable after Western nations sanctioned Russia for invading Ukraine.

Abramovich has owned Chelsea since 2003, and the club have won 21 trophies in 19 years during his stewardship.

The Boehly-Clearlake consortium, which agreed terms to acquire Chelsea for £4.25 billion (Sh626.6 billion) in earlier May, passed the Premier League Owners' and Directors' Test, the league said on Tuesday, May 24, paving the way for the club's takeover.

Roman Abramovich has owned Chelsea since 2003. [File, Standard]

The proposal was also approved by the British government.

Boehly's business interests are vast and varied. 

Through holding company Eldridge Industries, he has invested in Bruce Springsteen's back catalogue, while he has also invested in the company which owns the restaurant chain Le Pain Quotidien and Chuck E Cheese pizza parlours in the United States.

Boehly is an owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Los Angeles Lakers, the Los Angeles Sparks, Cloud9, and DraftKings.

He is the chairperson of Security Benefit, and MRC, which owns dick clark productions, and has investments in A24, Fulwell 73, and Penske Media, which owns Billboard, Rolling Stone, Variety, and The Hollywood Reporter. 

Eldridge has made investments in over 70 operating businesses.

Boehly is also on the boards of the Los Angeles Lakers, Flexjet, PayActiv, CAIS, Cain International, Kennedy Wilson, Vivid Seats and Horizon Acquisition Corporation II.

Share this story
All eyes on KCB as Christie Sevens kicks off
 Focus will be on KCB ahead of Christie Sevens, the second leg of the National Sevens Series set to kick off on Saturday at the RFUEA ground in Nairobi

MOST READ

Divock Origi receives guard of honour in emotional Liverpool farewell
Divock Origi receives guard of honour in emotional Liverpool farewell

FOOTBALL

By Odero Charles

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Redemption moment for Shujaa at London 7s

By Washington Onyango | 25 minutes ago

Redemption moment for Shujaa at London 7s
Chelsea confirms it has sold the football club to new owner

By Brian Okoth | 29 minutes ago

Chelsea confirms it has sold the football club to new owner
Will AFC spoil the party for Homeboyz again?

By Washington Onyango | 1 hour ago

Will AFC spoil the party for Homeboyz again?
Bandari keen to capitalize any slip up as Kimani eyes Ulinzi Stars scalp

By Washington Onyango | 1 hour ago

Bandari keen to capitalize any slip up as Kimani eyes Ulinzi Stars scalp
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC