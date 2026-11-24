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Pauline Ito of Kenya Prisons strikes against Josephine Ogutu (centre) and Chelangat Kipchiras of Maisha Mothers during their KVF National League match at Nyayo Gymnasium yesterday. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), Kenya Prisons and Chema Volleyball Club registered their second wins yesterday as the first leg of the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) National League entered day two at Nyayo Gymnasium.

Once again, it was a tough day for the National Youth Service (NYS) and Western Prisons who suffered their second defeats. The soldiers who missed a podium finish last season after losing to Kenya Prisons in the third-place play-offs beat Nairobi Prisons in straight sets. Despite the city warders putting up a good fight and showing great effort in the second and third sets, KDF remained solid to win 3-0 (25-16, 25-22, 25-19) to make it two wins out of two outings.

In the battle of warders, former champions Kenya Prisons rallied from a set down to defeat their Western compatriots 3-1 and bag maximum points from their two encounters. Western Prisons who were looking to bounce back from Thursday’s defeat to KDF were the first to blink taking the first set 25-21. However, the more experienced Kenya Prisons side returned stronger to dominate the second set and restore parity 25-12. They then controlled the game to take the third and fourth sets 25-19 and 25-18 to subject Western to a second straight loss.

Last season’s finalists Chema chalked up their second win after dismissing NYS 25-19-25-18 and 25-23. Chema who had a memorable National League debut continued to prove that they are top contenders for this season’s crown with their show against the NYS servicemen who were looking to recover from their opening defeat to Kenya Prisons.

Defending champions Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) made their intentions to successfully defend their title known with a straight sets 25-16, 25-13 and 25-21 victory against newbies Bunge Volleyball Team.

Today, newcomers Bunge will be chasing their first win against the Kenya Airport Police Unit (KAPU) who will be out to build on last season’s performance as they launch their campaign. In another duel, Kenya Army and Equity Bank will face off in their season opener as they both seek a good start that will enhance their chances of reaching the knockout stage. Trailblazers Volleyball Club who exited last season’s title race in the quarter-finals will take on Eldoret Water and Sanitation Campaign (Eldowas) in the last game of the day.

In the women’s title hunt, former champions Kenya Prisons began their campaign on a winning note after beating Maisha Mothers formerly A-Plus Volleyball Club in straight sets of 25-11, 25-20 and 25-6. The wardresses who came close to ending their trophy drought last season but fell to bitter rivals in the best-of-five final series are keen to recapture the title they last won in 2021. Today’s women’s games will see Postbank clash with Nairobi Prisons while the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) will tackle KDF.

Today’s fixtures:

Postbank v Nairobi Prisons (8am)

DCI v KDF (10am)

KAPU v Bunge (12pm)

Kenya Army v Equity Bank (2pm)

Eldowas v Trailblazers (4pm)