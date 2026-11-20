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Kabras head into the contest on a remarkable 55-match unbeaten run and will be favourites to extend their dominance after winning five consecutive Kenya Cup titles. [Washington Onyango,Standard]

The 2026-2027 Kenya Cup season is poised for a grueling start this weekend as defending champions Kabras Sugar welcome archrivals KCB at Kakamega Showgrounds on Saturday in a repeat of last season final which the Lurambi based outfit won after a narrow 14-8 victory.

The battle of titans which is traditionally played in the last stages of the regular season was brought forward this year and will see South African tactician Carlos Katywa face off with Shujaa legend Andrew Amonde for the third time.

It will be the first time since the 2014-2015 season that the sides clash in the opening fixture, with KCB winning that encounter 13-3.

Katywa who has the upper hand in the fixture having not lost a match since 2021-2022 season.

Kabras head into the contest on a remarkable 55-match unbeaten run and will be favourites to extend their dominance after winning five consecutive Kenya Cup titles.

Meanwhile, newbies Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) Cougars and Daystar University Falcons will be keen to kick off their debut in the top tier league on the front foot.

The two university sides were promoted to the Kenya Cup following excellent performance in the championship and they will be keen to extend the same today.

JKUAT will host Nakuru at their Main Campus grounds while Daystar entertain Menengai Oilers in Athi River.

At RFUEA Grounds, Kenya Harlequin will play Strathmore Leos, Impala host Nondescripts at Impala Club and Mwamba play Kenyatta University at Goan Institute.

Saturday’s Kenya Cup Fixtures

JKUAT Cougars v Nakuru – 4pm, JKUAT Main Campus, Juja

Daystar Falcons v Menengai Oilers – 4pm, Daystar University, Athi River

Kenya Harlequin v Strathmore Leos – 3pm, RFUEA Grounds

Impala v Nondescripts – 3pm, Impala Club

Mwamba v Blak Blad – 4pm, Goan Institute, Pangani

Kabras Sugar v KCB – 3pm, ASK Showground, Kakamega