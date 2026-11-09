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Kosgei and Tuitoek shine at Dakar 2026 Youth Olympics

By Mike Kihaki | Nov. 9, 2026
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Kenya’s rising athlete Enoch Tuitoek race past Ethiopia’s Goytom Mekonen in the 3,000 men steeplechase in Dakar Youth Olympics on November 8, 2026. [Olympic Kenya]

Kenya’s rising athletics stars Abigael Kosgei and Enoch Tuitoek delivered a memorable double gold-medal performance at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games.

Kenya’s athletics campaign at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games got off to a flying start on Sunday, November 8, as Abigael Kosgei and Enoch Tuitoek stormed to gold in the women’s 2,000m steeplechase and men’s 3,000m respectively.

The two teenagers showcased remarkable determination, tactical intelligence and finishing speed to overcome a strong international field, including formidable Ethiopian opposition, and give Team Kenya two more reasons to celebrate.

Kosgei, 16, was the first to strike gold, producing a personal best of 6:30.24 in the women’s 2,000m steeplechase. Her victory, however, was far from straightforward.

Competing in the demanding heat of Dakar, the Kenyan youngster faced an early challenge when she briefly stumbled at the water barrier during the third lap. Rather than allowing the setback to derail her race, Kosgei quickly regained her composure, fought her way back into contention and reclaimed the lead.

With Ethiopia’s Mekonen Abera breathing down her neck, Kosgei demonstrated impressive resilience in the closing stages, gradually pulling away to secure the coveted gold medal.

Abera settled for silver in 6:32.15, while Turkey’s Elif Celik completed the podium, taking bronze in 6:36.99.

Kosgei’s triumph was followed by an equally impressive performance from 17-year-old Tuitoek in the men’s 3,000m.

The Kenyan controlled much of the race, carefully managing his pace as the leading pack battled for position. With the finish line approaching, Tuitoek unleashed a decisive finishing kick to cross the line in 8:07.69.

Ethiopia’s Goytom Mekonen pushed him all the way but had to settle for silver in 8:08.24, just 0.55 seconds behind the Kenyan. France’s Meziane Benhammou finished third in 8:11.59.

Kenya’s rising athletics stars Abigael Kosgei celebrates after winning the 2,000 Women steeplechase in Dakar Youth Olympics on November 8, 2026. [Olympic Kenya]

The victories once again highlighted the traditional East African rivalry between Kenya and Ethiopia, whose distance-running athletes have dominated international competitions for decades. This time, however, it was Kenya’s young generation that had the final word on the Dakar track.

Kenya’s success at the Games also reflects the country's rich athletics heritage, built on generations of world-class runners who have established the nation as a global powerhouse in middle- and long-distance events.

The emergence of young talents such as Kosgei and Tuitoek offers further encouragement for the country's athletics future.

President William Ruto congratulated the two athletes, praising their performances and contribution to Kenya’s medal campaign.

"Well done Enoch Tuitoek and Abigael Kosgei for winning the 3,000m and 2,000m steeplechase, respectively, at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games," Ruto said in a social media post.

"Thank you for adding two gold medals to Kenya’s basket and strengthening our ranking at the Games. Keep shining Team Kenya!"

The double triumph added to Kenya’s earlier gold medal in women’s rugby sevens, bringing the country's gold-medal tally to three and strengthening its position in the overall standings.

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Related Topics

Dakar 2026 Youth Olympics Enock Tuitoek Wins Abigael Kosgei Wins President William Ruto
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