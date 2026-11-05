Bayern-Ajax clash tickets on sale at Sh2,500

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The Raila Odinga International Stadium at Talanta Sports City on October 30,2026. [Courtesy]

Tickets for the much-anticipated clash between German giants FC Bayern Munich and Dutch powerhouse AFC Ajax Amsterdam on January 5, 2027, going for Sh2,500, with Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya saying the historic encounter will provide Kenya with a crucial test ahead of hosting the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The match, which will officially inaugurate the Raila Odinga International Stadium at Talanta Sports City, is expected to bring together some of Europe's finest football talent for a spectacle that will also showcase Kenya's growing ambition to become a leading destination for international sporting events.

Speaking during the announcement, Mvurya said the government was determined to use the occasion to demonstrate the country's ability to stage major international competitions while unlocking the economic opportunities associated with sports tourism.

"We recognize the tremendous excitement this announcement has generated in Kenya and beyond our borders. It is a proud moment for our country and an opportunity to demonstrate our capacity to deliver an exceptional international sporting experience," said Mvurya.

Ticket sales will officially open at 6pm East Africa Time through the official website, www.TalantaSportsCity.com. Tickets will be released in phases across different seating categories, with prices starting at Sh2,500 in a move aimed at making the event accessible to as many Kenyans as possible.

Supporters have been urged to purchase tickets exclusively through authorised channels and make payments only to verified accounts to avoid falling victim to fraudsters. Skyboxes and premium hospitality packages will also be available through hospitality.talantasportscity.com.

Mvurya said preparations for the event were at an advanced stage, with organisers planning a 12-hour fan festival, international entertainment, dedicated concierge services and several activities celebrating sporting excellence and Kenya's cultural identity.

The CS further revealed that the encounter had been fully funded through private-sector support, describing the backing as evidence of growing corporate confidence in Kenya's sports industry and its commercial potential.

In a significant assurance to football supporters, both Bayern Munich and Ajax have made written commitments to field their strongest possible starting elevens.

"This will not be a legends match or an academy-team exhibition. Both clubs have committed to presenting their strongest possible first-team line-ups," Mvurya stated.

The government views the January 5 encounter as an important operational test for AFCON PAMOJA 2027, which Kenya will co-host alongside Uganda and Tanzania.

The CS noted that the match will provide an opportunity to assess stadium operations, security arrangements, transport systems, hospitality services, crowd management and other critical infrastructure under real international match conditions.

Mvurya has directed the AFCON 2027 Local Organising Committee (LOC) to take the lead in planning, coordinating and executing the fixture in collaboration with government ministries, agencies, sports stakeholders and private-sector partners.

The exercise is expected to expose operational gaps that may require attention before the continent's premier football tournament arrives in East Africa in 2027.