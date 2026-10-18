It's three-peat gold in football for IM Bank

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I&M Bank are the men's and women’s football champions of the 2026 Interbank Games, which concluded in Nairobi at the weekend.

The men’s side edged Kenya Bankers Sacco 2-0 in the final to lift gold for the third straight time.

Their women topped the round-robin standings on 15 points to strike gold in the category for the very first time in the games that were in their 40th edition.

In swimming, the institution bagged seven gold, 16 silvers and four bronze. They also won silver in women’s basketball, where they challenged perennial rivals Equity Bank in a very cutthroat contest.

I&M Bank football captain Japheth Osango, who has skippered the side for eight years in the games, said it’s an honour to achieve a three-peat in the category.

“Having been part of the team for eight years, I have seen the importance of commitment, continuity and collective effort in building a competitive side. Our journey has involved preparation, learning, overcoming challenges, and consistently striving to improve.

“Winning in 2024 was a major achievement. Returning in 2025 to defend our title showed our resilience, and winning again in 2026 has confirmed the consistency and determination within the team,” Osango said.

“Three consecutive titles are not achieved by chance. They are the product of a shared vision, disciplined preparation, talented players, dedicated coaches and institutional support, including the support of the People and Culture Department.

“For us, this is more than a trophy-winning run. It is a legacy we are building for I&M Bank football, and we hope to inspire future players to sustain and surpass what this team has achieved. Winning in 2024 was special, defending our title in 2025 was a statement, and winning again in 2026 has cemented our consistency. We are proud to represent our institution and this achievement belongs to the entire institution family,” he said.

The 40-year-old prolific defender noted that the sweet victory means a great deal not only to him, but to the entire football team.

“As a player and captain, I am particularly proud because defending a title is never easy. Every team comes into the competition determined to beat the champions, so retaining the trophy for three consecutive years makes this achievement even more special. It reflects the hard work, sacrifice and belief that every member of the team has invested in this journey,” he reiterated.

On their preparations ahead of the 40th edition of the games, Osango says they were heavily involved in gym work and friendly matches including tactical sessions that led to building very strong team chemistry.

“We understood that being defending champions meant we had a target on our backs, and we could not afford to be complacent. We focused on fitness, discipline, communication and understanding our individual roles within the team. As a defender, I appreciate that winning starts with a solid foundation, but ultimately, it takes every player working together, supporting one another and remaining focused on the common goal."

And what do you think greatly contributed to the triumph?

“Our biggest strength has been teamwork, consistency and a shared desire to succeed. Talent is important, but discipline, commitment and the ability to perform under pressure are what made the difference in a tournament like this.

“We have also benefited from the experience gained over the years. Winning in 2024 gave us belief, retaining the trophy in 2025 strengthened our confidence, and coming back to win again in 2026 demonstrated that our success was not a one-off achievement.

“We also appreciate the support we received from our employer, which played an important role in enabling us to prepare and compete. This victory is the result of a collective effort involving the players, coaches and our institution.”

Osango said they are dedicating their football trophy to their employer who walked the talk with the players during their intense preparations.

“The trophy belongs to our leadership, our colleagues and everyone who has supported us throughout the journey. I also dedicate it to my teammates, who have consistently shown commitment and sacrifice. Winning three consecutive titles requires more than individual talent; it requires a group of people who believe in one another and are willing to work for a common goal,” he underlined.

Ahead of the tournament, Osango is grateful that they received good support from their employer, which included adequate preparation, training arrangements, equipment, uniforms and logistical requirements.

“We appreciate the support provided to us as well as the understanding and flexibility of our colleagues and line managers as we balanced our professional responsibilities with our sporting commitments. That support allowed us to prepare and compete with confidence. As employees, we are proud that the Bank recognises the value of sports in promoting wellness, teamwork and a strong organisational culture,” he said.

About his views of the annual Interbank Games, the captain believes they are quite impactful as they provide an important platform for employee wellness, networking, teamwork and relationship-building across the banking industry.

“Banking can be demanding, and these games allow employees to recharge, showcase their talents and connect with colleagues outside the usual work environment. They also promote healthy competition, discipline and a sense of belonging. From my experience, sports help build relationships and teamwork that can translate into the workplace. The games demonstrate that investing in employees goes beyond their professional development; it also means supporting their physical well-being, morale and personal growth.”

In his message to their employer, who has walked the journey with the team for years, Osango said he is sincerely thanking I&M Bank for believing in them and supporting their participation in the games.

“Winning the football trophy three years in a row is something we are incredibly proud of, and we recognise that such achievements are made possible when committed individuals receive the support they need to succeed. We do not take this support for granted. We are proud to wear company colors and represent the Bank with determination, discipline and excellence. “Our commitment is to continue making the Bank proud, both on the pitch and in our professional roles. To our leadership, our coaches, colleagues and everyone who has stood behind us, thank you,” he said.