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Susan maintains ladies' dominance at Nyali

By Maarufu Mohamed | Oct. 5, 2026
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Overall winner Susan Stokes in action at Nyali Golf and Country Club. [Maarufu Mohamed, Standard]

A week after lady golfer Joyce Kamau floored 204 players, colleague Susan Stokes continued with ladies’ dominance, beating a team of 180 players at the Nyali Golf and Country Club in Mombasa, over the weekend.

Susan produced a performance full of heart and class to emerge the overall winner of the Jamu Imaging Foundation (JIF) Charity Golf tournament at the iconic par 71 course.

Playing off handicap 10, Susan returned a superb 43 stableford points to lift the coveted overall title.

“I am absolutely thrilled. I have not been on the podium for a long time, and today I am indeed excited. The course was tough, but I remained focused,” said an elated Susan.

In the men’s section, Kassam Esmail (45) posted 42 points to triumph, while Tom Soigwa (17) was runner-up with 41 points on countback, edging Justine Ongere (16), who was third also with 41 points.

Farida Saeed (39) won the Lady’s category with 42 points, ahead of Hellen Wanjiru (21) on 38 points as Last week’s overall winner, Joyce Kamau (24) finished third with 37 points.

The Best Senior prize with 39 points went to Ijaz Sheikh (24), while Emmalyne Kamau (38) took the Best Junior award also with 39 points.

Veteran Sal Davis (25) won Best first nine with 22 points, and Brijesh Pattni (31) claimed Best second nine with 25 points.

Elsewhere at Kitale Golf Club, John Muhanji delivered a sermon on the greens to emerge overall winner of the Britam Golf tournament.

The cleric, playing off handicap 17, returned an impressive 66 nett to beat the field and complete a memorable double by also winning the Nearest to Pin in the men’s category.

David Sangutei (18) won the men’s title with 68 nett, followed by Myles Fernandes (12) with 69 nett as first runner-up, while Elisha Mwei (17) was second runner-up with 70 nett.

In the ladies’ division, Violet Otieno (28) triumphed with 68 nett. Shelby Bungei (21) was first runner-up with 69 nett, edging Terry Mwihaki (30), who also posted 69 nett to settle for second runner-up on countback. Bungei won the Longest Drive Lady award.

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Nyali Golf and Country Club Susan Stoke Golfing Sports
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