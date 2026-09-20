Ng'etich wins gold in Copenhagen

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Agnes Ng’etich smash the women’s half marathon at the World Athletics Road Running Championships in Copenhagen on September 20, 2026. [Athletics Kenya]

Agnes Ng’etich has capped a remarkable 2026 season with another global title, winning the women’s half marathon at the World Athletics Road Running Championships in Copenhagen in a new women-only world record of 1:05:15.

The Kenyan distance star produced a commanding performance, leading from the gun to the finish and winning by 50 seconds. Her victory marked her second global title of the year, following her senior women’s triumph at the World Cross Country Championships in Tallahassee in January.

Ng’etich’s time was one second faster than the previous women-only world record of 1:05:16, set by compatriot Peres Jepchirchir at the 2020 World Half Marathon Championships in Gdynia. The new mark remains subject to the usual ratification process.

The 25-year-old established control early in the race. She opened a 10-second advantage by 5km and doubled that gap before reaching 10km. At 15km, she was 53 seconds ahead of the chasing field before completing her dominant run in 1:05:15.

Fellow Kenyan Veronica Loleo took silver in 1:06:05, giving Kenya a one-two finish, while Rwanda’s Florence Niyonkuru claimed bronze in a national record of 1:06:08. Kenya’s Daisilah Jerono finished fourth in 1:06:13.

Ng’etich’s latest achievement adds to an extraordinary season. After winning the world cross-country title, she recorded a world-leading 28:58 over 10km in Lille before moving to the track, where she won the 3,000m at the Monaco Diamond League in 8:08.95.

She entered the Copenhagen championships as the world 10km record holder and Kenya’s national half marathon record holder, with a personal best of 1:03:04.

Before the race, Ng’etich had expressed her ambition simply: “That would be the dream, to win here.”

She delivered that ambition in emphatic fashion.

Kenya also secured a silver medal in the men’s race, where Nicholas Kipkorir clocked 58:11. Andreas Almgren of Eritrea won gold in a European record of 58:06, while Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei took bronze in 58:26.

Other Kenyan men included Gideon Kipkertich Rono, who finished fifth in 58:57, Alex Nzioka Matata in eighth in 59:22 and Daniel Simiu Ebenyo in ninth in 59:42.

NOC-K Vice President Barnaba Korir congratulated Kipkorir and the wider team, praising their performances on the international stage.

“Thank you for carrying the Kenyan flag with pride, commitment and determination on the world stage,” Korir said.

He also looked ahead to Nairobi’s hosting of the 2029 World Athletics Championships, describing it as a major opportunity for Kenya and Africa.