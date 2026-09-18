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Kenyan youngsters set for 12-Goal tournament

By Ben Ahenda | Sep. 18, 2026
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Tanqueray's captain Jadini Nzomo (left) in action during the Captain’s Prize Championships. [Jonah Onyango,Standard]

Some of Kenya’s talented youngsters face the  might of experienced Argentina and South African players in the 12-Goal-Kenya International Polo Tournament at Timau Sports Club today.

It has been a long wait for the competition, particularly from the Kenyan players.

A total of six teams, with a mixture of four players each from three different nationalities, will be out to grab the Gillies Turle Trophy if they win the 12-Goal-tournament.

As a way to churn out skills that’s blended with talent and experience, seven foreign players have been mixed with 13 experienced Kenyan internationals and four upcoming local talents in the explosive learning-lesson-competition.  

All the foreign players are above handicap 3.

The foreign players are Simone Stazi of Argentina (3), and South AfricansTom De Bruin (6), Dirk Van Reenen (5), Adrian Lavarinhas (4), Selby Williamson (4), Brad Mallet (4) and Ryan Robertson (3).

Some of the Kenyan youngsters ready to give their best are handicaps 2.5 Jadini Nzomo and Will Millar and handicaps 2 Kimoi Moi and Mbu Ngugi.

The in-form-Jadini will play alongside handicap 6 Tom De Bruin of South Africa, Mbu Ngugi and Raph Nzomo (1.5) in the Infinito side whose opening match will be against Huskie at 3 pm.

And Kimoi will play alongside handicap 4 Selby Wiliamson of South Africa, Will Millar (2.5) and Ben Stonewigg (2) for Prosaro who commence their contest against Redigo Deter at 1pm.

Regido Deter has South African Dirk Van Reenen, Jamie Murray (4), Jamie Excell (1.5) and Mike Mwirigi (0.5).

All the seven foreign players save for the duo of South African Adrian Lavanrihas and Simone Stasi of Argentina have not had good time to test the Kenyan ponies in readiness for today’s event.

The duo featured in the Six-Goal-Kenya-International-Cup at Northern Kenya Polo Club in Timau last weekend.

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Polo Game Kenya International Polo Tournament Timau Sports Club
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