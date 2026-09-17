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Moraa back on track, targets Beijing glory

By Dennis Okeyo | Sep. 17, 2026
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Kenya's Mary Moraa competes in the women's 800m at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025. [AFP]

Former world 800m champion Mary Moraa is back on track after an injury-enforced break, with the Kenyan star drawing inspiration from her comeback as she sets her sights on the next World Athletics Championships in Beijing.

The return of one of Kenya’s biggest athletics stars comes as Sports Direct, the international sports retailer, opens its first African store in Nairobi, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the brand and bringing a wider choice of world-class sportswear and equipment to Kenyan consumers.

Moraa, who has spent the past year away from competition recovering from injury, says she is excited to return to the sport she loves and begin the journey towards another major global campaign.

“I’m very happy to be back. I have missed competing, I have missed the atmosphere and, most importantly, I have missed representing Kenya,” Moraa said.

“The journey back has not been easy, but it has made me appreciate the sport even more. I have learnt to be patient, to trust the process and to keep working even when nobody is watching.”

The 800m star has gradually increased her training in recent months as she rebuilds her strength, fitness and confidence, with her immediate priority being a return to competition before setting her sights firmly on Beijing.

“My focus now is to get back to competition, take things step by step and build towards the World Championships,” she said. “I want to give myself the best preparation possible and be ready when the big moment comes.”

Moraa’s comeback is also about rediscovering the joy of competing.

“For me, sport is not only about winning. It is about showing up, pushing yourself and getting back up when things don’t go your way,” she said.

“Being injured and away from competition has taught me a lot. I believe I can come back stronger, both physically and mentally.”

Her partnership with Sports Direct reflects a shared belief in the power of sport to inspire people at every level, from aspiring athletes taking their first steps to elite competitors preparing for the world stage.

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Related Topics

800m Champion Mary Moraa World Athletics Championships Sports Direct Beijing
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