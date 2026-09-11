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Muigua hunts back-to-back glory in Malindi

By Maarufu Mohamed | Sep. 11, 2026
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Elvis Muigua in action. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

Twelve months after surviving a tense three-hole playoff in the coastal heat to lift the NCBA Malindi Open Vasco da Gama Cup, the Windsor Golf Hotel & Country Club star Elvis Muigua will once again be the man to beat when this year’s edition at the historic par-70 Malindi Golf & Country Club course in Kilifi County tees off today.

Muigua arrives on the Coast in red-hot form after last weekend, he produced a gritty final round to win the NCBA Railway Invitation at Railway Golf Club with a three-round total of 217 gross, 1 over par, his second Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) title of the season.

He had earlier claimed the fourth edition of the NCBA Ronald Marshall and Toby Gibson Tournament at Njoro Golf Club in Nakuru in May.

But with the confidence he has, Malindi may this time test him differently in the three-day showpiece, running to Sunday, September 13th, where a strong field of elite Amateurs will be chasing both valuable KAGC ranking points and a share of the Sh550,000 prize purse.

Among them is last year’s runner-up Ebill Omollo, who pushed Muigua all the way to the wire last season before falling just short in that dramatic playoff that also involved former champion Michael Karanga, after all three had finished regulation play tied on 9-over par 219 gross.

Omollo will also be keen for revenge on the same course that broke his heart, but Muigua knows Malindi too well.

Club captain Sifa Dena said the 9-hole course, lined with baobab trees and buffeted by ocean breezes from the Indian Ocean, demands accuracy off the tee and patience on its small, firm greens.

“It is a course that humbles long hitters and rewards local knowledge. The course is ready in pristine condition, and we welcome all to this historic tournament," said Dena.

Muigua proved last year he has the nerve for it but he may not have it easy as the entry list is loaded with proven winners like John Kamaisi of Nakuru Golf Club, Joseph Olwali of Karen Country Club, Josphat Rono of Golf Park Golf Club, his Windsor teammate Alex Mwangi, Wesley Kibet of Royal Nairobi Golf Club, and the Nyali trio of Dickson Wekesa, Odek William and Gathogo Kaguta, all comfortable in Coastal conditions.

In the ladies’ category, Naomi Kikulu of Nyali Golf & Country Club heads the field, alongside club mate Janet Ouma, Mombasa Golf Club’s Christine Kinyeru and home player Kate Mwikali, who will enjoy home green advantage and crowd support.

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