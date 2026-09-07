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Youngster Shah wins at Nyali Club

By Maarufu Mohamed | Sep. 7, 2026
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Kanika Shah in action at Nyali Golf & Country Club on Saturday. [Maarufu Mohamed, Standard]

Coast golf lovers witnessed a rare super Saturday with two flagship tournaments that teed off simultaneously at Nyali Golf & Country Club and Baobab Ridge in Vipingo.

At Nyali, 12-year-old Kanika Shah stole the show, while at Baobab Abel Cheboi emerged as the overall winner.

"I am so happy and a bit surprised to win overall. I just came to enjoy my golf and learn from the big players. Thank you to my parents, my coach, and the club for believing in juniors. This win gives me more confidence to keep practicing, and I hope more girls of my age will come and play golf," said Kanika.

The Best gross of the day went to William Kaguta with 74 gross, while in the men's category, Sanjay Kotecha won with a countback score of 42 points.

In the ladies’ section, Sylvia Gabil emerged winner with 39 points, followed by Rapthi De Silva on 38 points, beating Christine Ockotch to third slot.

At Baobab, Cheboi scored 40 points to claim the Kenya Navy Commander’s (Maj.Gen Paul Otieno) trophy.

"Winning this is an honour, because it celebrates our discipline. This course does not forgive. I kept my ball in play. The course demands patience, and I just kept my ball in play and let the putter do the work. Thank you all,” said Cheboi.

In the KDFGA category, the Division A winner was Brian Simbi, who had a score of 37 points and Elvis Murunga playing carded 36 points to take the runners up slot.

Doris Wangari was top in the Ladies category after carding 39 points.

In the men's member category men winner’s prize of 37 points was clinched by Patrick Ndunda, whileTim Williams was the runners up with 32 points.

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Golf Coast Golf Nyali Golf & Country Club
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