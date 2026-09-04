Organisers strengthen athlete safety in this year's Stanchart Marathon

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Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano issues a dummy cheque to 2025 Standard Chartered Marathon winner Hellen Chepkorir. [Courtesy]

More than 30,000 runners taking part in this year’s Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon will benefit from expanded medical cover, additional hydration support, improved post-race recovery services and new sustainability measures as organisers step up preparations for the October 25 race.

The Local Organising Committee said the changes are designed to strengthen athlete safety and race operations while positioning the marathon as one of Africa’s leading road races operating to international standards.

Key improvements include 20 hydration stations positioned along the route, roaming bicycle medics for faster emergency response, dedicated muscle relief stations, enhanced recovery support and downloadable digital finisher certificates.

Every finisher will also receive a tree seedling, with organisers targeting 50,000 trees in partnership with Nairobi City County as part of a broader sustainability programme covering waste segregation, recycling, reduced single-use plastics, responsible sourcing and impact measurement.

"This year, our focus is on raising the quality of the runner experience while strengthening the safety and sustainability standards behind the race. From medical response and hydration to recovery and environmental responsibility, every enhancement is intended to give participants a well-organised, world-class marathon experience,” said David Mwindi, Chairman of the Local Organising Committee.

Athletics Kenya President Jackson Tuwei said the marathon’s World Athletics Road Race Label status gives Kenyan and international athletes a credible platform to compete at a recognised standard.

"The World Athletics Road Race Label affirms the organisers’ commitment to excellence and international race standards. It provides athletes with a recognised competitive platform and reinforces Kenya’s position as a global leader in distance running,” he said.

The marathon also continues to support community impact through the Standard Chartered Foundation, whose programmes equip young people with skills, opportunities and pathways to employment and entrepreneurship.

The marathon will be held along Nairobi’s Southern Bypass. The event will feature seven race categories: the 42km Marathon, 21km Half Marathon, 21km Wheelchair Race, 10km Race, CEO

Challenge and 5km Family Fun Run.

Organisers will also host warm-up runs across the country in the coming weeks as participants make their final preparations.