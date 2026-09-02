Kenya's athletics legends nominated for 2026 National Heroes honours

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Edmund Serem Kenya’s men’s 3000m steeplechase star. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

12 Kenyan athletes and sports personalities have been proposed for recognition as National Heroes this year.

The nominations recognise athletes whose performances have brought international glory to the country, broken records, won major championships and inspired generations through their contribution to Kenyan sport.

The nominees are Barnaba Kipyego Korir, Beatrice Chepkoech, Mercy Cherono, Reynold Kipkorir Cheruiyot, Timothy Cheruiyot, Paul Kipsiele Koech, Carolyne Anyango Ocholla Kola, Robert Kibet Langat, Lilian Odira, Sebastian Kimeru Sawe, Edmund Serem and William Sigei.

Among the most decorated names is Beatrice Chepkoech, whose breakthrough came in the 3,000m steeplechase. In 2018, she set the world record in Monaco in 8:44.32, a landmark performance that established her among the greatest steeplechasers in history.

She went on to win the 2019 World Championships title and two Diamond League titles, in 2018 and 2019. She has also won African and Kenyan national titles.

Timothy Cheruiyot has similarly carried Kenya’s flag in the 1,500m. He is the 2019 world champion and Tokyo Olympic silver medallist, while also winning four Diamond League titles in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021.

His sustained dominance has made him one of Kenya’s most successful middle-distance runners.

Mercy Cherono represents another generation of Kenyan excellence. She won the 2013 World Championships silver medal in the 5,000m and was a two-time world junior champion over 3,000m.

She also won Commonwealth Youth Games and World Cross Country junior titles before progressing to the senior ranks. At home, she twice won the Most Promising Sportswoman award at the Sports Personality of the Year Awards.

Paul Kipsiele Koech is remembered as one of Kenya’s outstanding steeplechasers. His longevity at the highest level helped sustain Kenya’s dominance in the event and inspired younger generations of athletes.

William Sigei belongs to Kenya’s celebrated cross-country generation when he won the World Cross Country Championships in 1993 and 1994 and, in 1994, set a world record of 26:52.23 over 10,000m in Oslo.

The nominations also recognise emerging stars including Edmund Serem who won the 2024 World U20 3,000m steeplechase title, took silver at the 2024 African Championships and bronze at the 2025 World Championships. He was subsequently named World Athletics Rising Star of the Year.

Lilian Odira has rapidly joined Kenya’s global athletics elite whie she won the 2025 World Championships 800m title in Tokyo in a championship-record 1:54.62 and continued her success by winning Kenya’s national 800m title in 2026 before taking Commonwealth Games silver.

Sebastian Sawe has also emerged as a major force in road running, while Reynold Cheruiyot has distinguished himself in middle-distance running and previously held the world junior mile record.

The National Heroes Council describes the sports category as recognising “athletic excellence, talent development, and sports administration,” including world-record holders, continental champions and athletes whose work has helped develop sporting talent.

The wider 2026 list contains 242 Kenyans nominated from different fields, with the public invited to submit objections or representations before the final list is prepared.