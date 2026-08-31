Ongaki hits rare double to win at Nyali Club

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Divinah Ongaki follows her swing to the 10th hole at Nyali Club on Saturday. [Maarufu Mohamed, Standard]

Divinah Ongaki pulled off the rarest double in golf to sink a hole-in-one on the par-3, final 18th hole in addition to clinching the overall winner's title with a superb 43 stableford points at Nyali Golf & Country Club on Saturday.

This was during this year’s third Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) Coast Region tournament that attracted 210 players.

"I have dreamt of this for four years. They tell you a hole-in-one is a once in a lifetime, that many play for years and never get it. I never believed it would be me today, on the 18th, with everyone watching from the clubhouse," Ongaki said.

Meanwhile, Kelly Rob proved class is permanent, returning a solid 73 gross, which was the best gross score of the day. In the men's battle, it was a tight battle as Tony Mintos was crowned the winner with 40 points, just edging runner up Rishi Shah, who closed with 39 points.

Nancy Gathunga claimed the Lady winner’s prize with a countback score of 40 points.

Evans Kavisi carded 34 points to win the KAM member prize while Mombasa Golf Club’s Grace Kwamboka on 35 points and Phyllis Chepkemboi with 45 points were the Individual Coast Clubs and Guest winners, respectively.

Experience showed in the seniors and juniors, with Best Senior Nitin Pandya winning on a countback score of 40 points and junior winner Promise Ajello impressing with 37 points.

In Division 2, lady winner Wanjiku Wambugu won the top prize after recording 34 points and the Men winner on 40 points was Gurdeep Nayer who also won the Par-3 Challenge with 14 points.