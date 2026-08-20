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Players caught in match-fixing risk jail, Sh1 million fine

By Josphat Thiongó | Aug. 20, 2026
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The Sports (Amendment) Bill, 2026, seeks to criminalise practices that compromise the fairness and credibility of competitions. [File, Standard]

Persons engaged in acts of match-fixing or manipulation of sporting competitions in the country now face tough penalties ranging from a lifetime ban from sporting competitions or regulated gaming to jail time.

This, after the National Assembly on Wednesday passed the Sports (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which seeks to criminalise practices that compromise the fairness and credibility of competitions. The Bill, sponsored by Nominated MP Irene Mayaka, also aims to protect athletes from the growing threat of match-fixing, which not only undermines public confidence in sporting events but also threatens the livelihoods and careers of athletes who compete fairly.

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Match-Fixing Sports (Amendment) Bill, 2026 Nominated MP Irene Mayaka Sports Kenya
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