KDF and Police renew rivalry as boxing league action moves to Vihiga

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KDF boxer Robert Okaka (right) in a past action against DRC’s Anauel Ngamissengue. [AFP]

The fight for boxing glory resumes on Thursday with the third leg of the National Boxing League in Vihiga County.

Every boxer is keen not to disappoint as they eye a place in the national team for the remaining international assignments before the end of the year.

The rivalry between league champions Kenya Police and arch rivals and Kenya Open champions Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) for the league title will be renewed.

The two teams tied on the first leg of the league championships in Nakuru on 22 points a piece but KDF won the second leg in Mombasa with 27 points for the soldiers at the top of the table with 49 points opening an 11-point gap against the policemen.

The policemen will be out to close this gap at Mumboa Secondary School in Luanda on Thursday afternoon in the opening preliminary matches.

Kenya Police coach James Wasao admitted having had challenges in the first two legs that have been steadily addressed.

"We have had some challenges in the first two legs of the league championships, which resulted in our average performance but that doesn't meant we easily surrender the battle for the title. The winner will be known after the five legs," Wasao who's a former international pugilist told Standard Sports.

Just like in Nakuru and Mombasa, they didn't manage to enter a full team for the Vihiga championships. "We'll just work with the number of boxers in our entourage," Wasao said.

The policemen must ensure many their boxers cruise into the finals and win if they are to contain the surging soldiers.

And pressure will be on experienced policemen like Africa light middleweight champion Boniface Mogunde, 2019 All Africa Games flyweight gold medallist Hassan Shaffi Bakari and former national middleweight champion George Cosby, among others.

But their efforts will be stiffly and competitively met by the experienced soldiers who are out to keep their winning streak and possibly win the title.

Some of the KDF players expected to give the policemen a run for their money are Africa Games middleweight champion Edwin Okong'o and national light heavyweight champion Robert Okaka.

Okaka is at his best having featured in the recent Commonwealth Games alongside Mogunde, welterweight Amina Martha and lightweight Rosemarion Achieng'.

Sombea Boxing Club Captain Oliver Omondi said they are ready for the duel.

"We are ready to do our bit after lots of rigorous training sessions coupled with a number of tournaments," he said.

Officials on the ground said they have done their best in order to host a successful event.

"We are ready for it on open air whether it rains or not," said Vihiga Boxing Coordinator Josephat Oguda.