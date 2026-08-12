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Blak Blad land major boost ahead of Kabeberi Sevens

By Ochieng Oyugi | Aug. 12, 2026
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Madison Life Assurance Kenya Managing Director Githua Ngaruiya (right) hands over new jerseys to Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad incoming captain Bryson Ogamba in Nairobi yesterday. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad RFC have declared their intentions to lift the 37th edition of Kabeberi Sevens set for this weekend at  RFUEA Grounds in Nairobi.

The varsity side is also focused to go beyond the third-place finish last season in the Kenya Cup by lifting the coveted  Kenyan rugby league trophy in the coming season.

All these inspirations came yesterday after the team landed a high-profile sponsorship deal with Madison Life Assurance in Nairobi.

The support will see the top insurance firm issue the squad with kits, training gear, medical equipment and supplies, medical insurance, and financial wellness and literacy programs.

"We have always been trying our level best, with the little we have, but with this impressive support from Madison Life Assurance it is now a game changer,” Kenyatta University Blak Blad captain Obat Kuke declared during the sponsorship deal.

"Our aim in the new season will be to win both the Kenya Cup and the overall National Sevens Circuit gongs.

"And to show how serious we are, the Kabeberi Sevens this weekend will definitely be on fire, it is ours to lose.”

Last season, Kuke led Blak Blad to a third-place finish in Kenya Cup, their best ever performance in their over 25 years in the top flight Kenyan rugby league.

Their best ever performance in the National Sevens Circuit was a third place finish in the Driftwood Sevens in Mombasa in 2024.

"This year, we pledged to win at least one of the National Sevens Circuit leg, and we are definitely eyeing the Kabeberi because we have put in the work apart from being inspired by this sponsorship," stated the student.

"We are headed to the Kabeberi Sevens this weekend after working on our lose ends in the one week break from the Dalas Sevens contest held in Kisumu.”

Blak Blad earned promotions to the National Sevens Circuit Division One category this year, where they have so far finished sixth in the opening Prinsloo Sevens leg in Nakuru and ninth in the Dala Sevens in Kisumu.

While highlighting why they chose to sponsor the varsity side, Madison Life Assurance Managing Director Githua Ngaruiya hailed Blak Blad as a very talented side that needs all the Kenyan corporate support.

"We are so excited to partner with the Kenyatta University Blak Blad because the team is very formidable, they were not only podium finishers last season but are promising to stir the waters this year,” Ngaruiya said.

"We have come on board because we are hopeful that this support will propel them to the top of Kenya Cup and the National Sevens Circuit series.

"We want the boys to play without any worry, we want them to have 100 per cent focus on the field, so we will also cater for their needs off the pitch.”

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Related Topics

Kenyatta University Blak Blad RFC Kabeberi Sevens RFUEA Grounds
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