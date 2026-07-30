Gor Mahia seek redemption against Djibouti's Garde in CECAFA Kagame Cup

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Gor Mahia players train before facing Djibouti's Garde in their final CECAFA Kagame Cup pool match in Kigali. [Gor Mahia]

Gor Mahia will be aiming to bounce back from their heartbreaking defeat to Uganda's Vipers SC when they take on Djibouti's Garde Républicaine in their final Group A match of the 2026 CECAFA Kagame Cup on Thursday afternoon at Kigali Pele Stadium in Rwanda.

The Kenyan champions must win the 4 pm East African time encounter to keep alive their hopes of reaching the semi-finals.

K'Ogalo go into the decisive fixture sitting second in the group with three points. They impressively began their campaign with a commanding 5-0 victory over Rwandan champions APR FC before suffering a painful 1-0 stoppage-time defeat to Vipers on Monday.

The defeat left Gor Mahia needing a positive result against Garde to remain in contention for a place in the last four. The match also provides coach Charles Akonnor with another opportunity to sharpen his team ahead of next month's CAF Champions League preliminary round.

Speaking before the match, the Ghanaian coach urged his players to show the right attitude from the opening whistle.

"We must approach this game with the right seriousness and focus," said Akonnor.

"Our opponents have nothing to lose, which makes them dangerous. We need the right mentality and the right approach from the very first whistle to ensure we come out with the result we need. We can still qualify for the semi-finals."

Group leaders Vipers SC have six points, while Gor Mahia and APR FC are level on three points. A convincing victory for the Kenyan side would increase the pressure on the hosts as the race for the semi-final places goes down to the final group matches.

Garde Républicaine, meanwhile, head into the encounter at the bottom of Group A without a point. The Djibouti side has already been eliminated after losing their opening two matches against Vipers SC and APR FC and will now be playing for pride.

Despite Garde's struggles, Gor Mahia know they cannot afford to underestimate their opponents as they chase a place in the knockout stage.