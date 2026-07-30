Why you should not miss Dala 7s in Kisumu this weekend

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Kisumu Dolphins players after a training session ahead of the Dala Sevens.[Kisumu RFC]

The National Sevens Circuit heads to Kisumu this weekend for the Dala 7s, and fans have every reason to look forward to one of the biggest rugby festivals in the country.

More than just a rugby tournament, the Dala 7s has grown into one of the Lake Region's biggest sporting and social events, bringing together thrilling matches, music, entertainment and the vibrant culture that makes Kisumu unique.

The 23rd edition of the tournament will be held on August 1 and 2 at Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Mamboleo, with Division Two matches taking place at Kisumu National Polytechnic.

A total of 40 teams will battle for honours across Division One, Division Two and the women's competition, promising two days of non-stop action.

The rugby itself is expected to be highly competitive. Defending National Sevens Circuit champions KCB Rugby arrive in Kisumu as the team to beat after winning the opening leg, the Prinsloo Sevens, in Nakuru.

The bankers defeated Kenya Cup champions Kabras Sugar 19-12 in the final to take an early lead in the standings with 22 points, three ahead of Kabras.

Kabras will be determined to respond quickly and reduce that gap, while other leading teams, including Menengai Oilers, Kenya Harlequin, Nondescripts and Strathmore Leos, will all be chasing valuable circuit points.

For the home fans, all eyes will be on Kisumu RFC. The hosts had a disappointing start to the season after collecting just one point in Nakuru, but they now have the chance to bounce back in front of their supporters.

Kisumu have been drawn in Group C alongside Nondescripts RFC, Daystar Falcons and Mwamba RFC in what promises to be one of the toughest groups of the tournament.

Another exciting attraction this year will be the women's competition. For the first time, Kisumu will field a women's team, Kisumu Dolphins, giving local supporters another side to cheer.

The Dolphins will compete in Group A against Mwmaba, Impala and Mwira Eagles, while Group B features Kiambaa Ladies, Kenya Harlequin, Kisii Polytechnic and Shamberere Viqueens.

But the Dala 7s is about much more than rugby. Over the years, the tournament has become a major attraction for visitors from across Kenya, helping to grow sports tourism while showcasing Kisumu as one of the country's leading sporting destinations.

Hotels, restaurants and businesses are expected to benefit as hundreds of fans travel to the lakeside city for the event.

The entertainment programme is equally impressive. Popular musicians Ben Soul and Odongo Swag will perform during the tournament, while DJs Teargas, Festa, Daqchild, Ves, Dimore and Gordo will keep fans entertained between matches. Hype men Ballo and Kish will ensure the atmosphere remains lively from the first match to the final whistle.

Families will also have plenty to enjoy. Organisers have planned a family-friendly fan zone where children and adults can relax between matches.

Fans will also get the chance to meet some of Kenya's biggest rugby stars, take photographs and collect autographs, creating lasting memories away from the pitch.

Whether you are a passionate rugby supporter, a music lover or simply looking for a fun weekend with family and friends, the Dala 7s promises something for everyone.

From top-class rugby and live performances to the electric atmosphere that has made it one of the highlights of the National Sevens Circuit, this weekend's event is set to once again show why Kisumu remains one of Kenya's favourite sporting destinations.