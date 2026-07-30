Wafcon: It's a do-or-die for Harambee Starlets

Audio By Vocalize

Harambee Starlets forward Tereza Engesha in action during their 2026 Wafcon match against Morocco at Stade Moulay Hassan, Rabat, on Sunday. [FKF Media]

After facing the harsh realities of elite continental football following their 4-0 defeat to 2026 Women Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) hosts Morocco, Harambee Starlets will be looking to bounce back in their second Group A match.

Sitting at the bottom of the group standings, Starlets redemption mission now runs through a wounded Senegal that is equally desperate to revive its Wafcon campaign. For both nations, tonight’s (8pm EAT) showdown at the Rabat Olympic Stadium carries profound significance. Having dropped points in their opening matches, a second defeat would effectively crush their hopes of advancing to the knockouts, let alone the bigger dream of qualifying for the 2027 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

Winning, on the other hand, conversely breathes life back into their campaigns and offers a lifeline heading into the final group matches. With stakes higher than ever before, it is a battle for survival where cautious approaches must make way for tactical audacity.

Coach Beldine Odemba and her charges will go all out in a bid to salvage their campaign.

In her post-match interview, Odemba admitted that their performance against Morocco was not good, forcing them back to the drawing board to find a winning formular for today’s encounter.

“It was not satisfactory as we had planned, but we have seen where we fell short, and we are glad that we have two more matches. We are going to work and ensure that we capitalize on what we can from the opponents at least it’s a good thing they played, and we shall be able to watch their match and see what to do because we expect better results in the next match,” Odemba said.

Having acknowledged that they didn’t fully turn up for the task against Morocco, which cost them against the Atlas Lionesses, Odemba is expected to make tactical adjustments. She will have to seal all the defensive loopholes and sharpen the offense so they can avoid conceding like they did in the opener and also create more scoring chances.

She will bank on the experience of captain Mwanalima Adam to steady their midfield alongside Fasila Adhiambo, Tereza Engesha, and Lorna Nyarinda who are possible starters in today’s encounter. Goalkeeper Lilian Awuor is likely to maintain her place between the sticks, with defender Euphrasier Shilwatso, who came in the second half to stabilize Kenya’s backline, having higher chances of making the starting 11 today.

Odemba could also make more changes in the backline with Enez Mango, Norah Ann, Ruth Ingosi, Elizabeth Ochaka, Leah Andiema, Vivian Nasaka, and Mary Nthambi available for selection. Violet Nanjala, who was on the bench against Morocco, could be given a chance to lead Kenya’s goal hunt.