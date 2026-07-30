All to play for as Archbishop Njenga make nationals comeback

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Nyakach Girls celebrate after winning the 2026 Nyanza Region girls' football title. [Washington Onyango, Standard]

Former national and East Africa girls football champions Archbishop Njenga are yearning to reclaim their diminishing glory.

They will make their return to the national stage after three years of being overshadowed by their Butere Girls Senior School peers. Having ended the Red Commandos' three-year national reign, Archbishop are now gearing up for this year’s battles as they look to recapture the title they last won in 2011.

They beat Butere 21 in the Western Region final to book their ticket to the National Term Two games that begin on Sunday at Mpesa Foundation Academy, Thika. Team coach Fred Serenge said that his charges are determined to make the opportunity count.

“It has taken us three years to return to the big stage and we intend to make the best out of it. The girls are excited and eager to give good results,” Serenge said.

He revealed that the team revolves around Rising Starlets star Hilda Natecho who is the only experienced player in the squad.

“My girls are a work in progress because in terms of exposure, it’s only Hilda who has played on the big stage. However, they are focused and eager to learn and deliver positive results,” he added.

If history is anything to go by, then Archbishop are among favourites to win this year’s trophy following the elimination of all the teams that competed at the 2025 games. They launch their quest in Group B which has Nairobi Region champions Raila Educational Centre, Misuuni Girls from Eastern and Karibaribi from Central.

While Archbishop will be making their long-awaited return to the big stage, their Raila Centre, Misuuni and Karibaribi will be making their national debut.

Should they advance to the last four they will meet one of the top two sides in Group A which has Kaya Tiwi from Coast, national returnees St Joseph’s Girls Senior School Kitale from Rift Valley and 2019 national champions Nyakach Girls from Nyanza. They will also be looking to book their tickets to this year's East Africa games set for Morogoro, Tanzania.