Cardinal Otunga Girls upbeat ahead of national 3x3 basketball debut

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Cardinal Otunga Girls basketball players after a past match at Kibabii University. [Washington Onyango,Standard]

Western Region silver medalists Cardinal Otunga Girls High School are confident of making a bigger impact when the Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) National Term Two Games tip off next week at Mpesa Academy in Thika.

The Bungoma County champions will be making their second straight appearance at the national basketball 3x3 championships after an impressive campaign that saw them dominate at both the county and regional levels.

Cardinal Otunga began their journey by winning the Bungoma South Sub-County title before lifting the Bungoma County crown in style with a commanding 19-7 victory over Namawanga Girls in the final.

The team carried that fine form into the Western Region championships where they produced an unbeaten run in the group stage. They brushed aside Nangili 18-2 before beating Chakol 16-8 and St Claire 10-6 to finish top of their pool.

Their winning run continued in the knockout stages as they defeated Nalondo 16-8 in the quarterfinals before edging Lwanya 9-8 in a closely fought semifinal to secure a place at the national championships.

Although Cardinal Otunga fell 16-12 to Tigoi Girls in the regional final, the runners-up finish confirmed that they remain among the strongest basketball 3x3 sides heading to Thika.

Head coach Wycliffe Baraza believes the team's performances this season have prepared them well for the challenge awaiting them at the nationals.

"Our preparations have gone on well, and the girls are ready for the competition. We have worked on improving every department because we know the level at the nationals will be much higher," said Baraza.

The coach said last year’s experience has given his players confidence ahead of their debut at the national stage after reaching the semifinals of the Western region last year.

"The girls understand what it takes to compete at that level. They are more confident, more disciplined and determined to go all the way after improving from last year’s show," he said.