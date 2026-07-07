Close to tears and on his own as Ronaldo's World Cup dream ends

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Portugal's forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after losing the 2026 World Cup round of 16 football match between Portugal and Spain at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington on July 6, 2026. [AFP]

Cristiano Ronaldo laboured through his last World Cup match Monday as the dream of winning the biggest prize of all ended in a 1-0 defeat to Spain and left him fighting back tears.

The 41-year-old Portugal captain and one of the best players of all time says he will now go away and think about what comes next.

He has won it all in a trophy-laden career at some of Europe's biggest clubs, and tasted European glory with his country.

But among his bulging trophy cabinet there will be no World Cup winners medal, and he was largely ineffectual as he huffed and puffed through a disappointing last-16 clash in Texas.

"That's football, that's the life of a footballer," he said, struggling to raise his voice above the crushing disappointment.

"Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, and you have to move on."

Ronaldo, the leading scorer in the history of men's international football, said he would leave the World Cup stage "with a clear conscience".

Portugal's forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo during the 2026 World Cup round of 16 football match between Portugal and Spain at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington on July 6, 2026. [AFP]

"The truth is, the biggest title I won with the national team was in 2016 (Euros), which for me is just as significant as a World Cup, honestly," he said.

Ronaldo's best World Cup will always remain the semi-finals 20 years ago.

His display in a disappointing game summed up what the veteran talisman has become in recent years -- a shadow of the player that one struck fear into opponents.

He had three attempts at goal and was a peripheral figure playing through the centre of an ineffectual Portugal attack.

He scored three times at the tournament in North America in his World Cup farewell -- twice in a 5-0 thrashing of Uzbekistan and a penalty against Croatia in the last 32.

Ronaldo did not register a single assist at the tournament and at one point against Spain threw his hands up in the air as a team-mate's pass went astray.

He left the pitch at the home of the Dallas Cowboys on his own.

Ronaldo went from growing up in a poor family on the island of Madeira, with an alcoholic father, to become a global superstar.

His eternal thirst for records coupled with a relentless drive for self-improvement and tireless devotion to his art sustained him into his 40s.

Off the field he is a phenomenon too -- the first billionaire footballer, boasting 671 million followers on Instagram and his "Siuuu!" celebration mimicked by star-struck children the world over.

But there was to be no Hollywood-style World Cup happy ending for the attacker, who played first for Sporting Lisbon, before becoming a global icon at Manchester United.

After six years and Champions League glory there he lit up the Bernabeu with Real Madrid, where he conquered Europe four more times.

Then came Juventus, a stint back at United, and now the figurehead of Saudi Arabia's bid for footballing respectability at Al Nassr.

His many accolades and prizes also include five Ballon d'Ors.

In recent years the narrative around Ronaldo has shifted.

With his powers on the wane and lacking the mesmerising turn of foot and pace that were once his hallmark, he moved from the wings to a more traditional number nine role.

Ronaldo and Portugal coach Roberto Martinez have been accused of dragging his international career out beyond its sell-by date.

Martinez made two double changes late on as they chased the game against Spain, but Ronaldo remained on the pitch regardless.

Speaking on the eve of the match, Ronaldo insisted: "I am not going to be more Cristiano Ronaldo or less because I win the World Cup."