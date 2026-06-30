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Divine derby awaits in Nyanza as Our Lady of Mercy face St Mary's

By Washington Onyango | Jun. 30, 2026
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 St Mary's Yala football players before their opening match of the 2025 Nyanza Region Secondary School games at Moi Stadium on July 10, 2025. [File, Standard]

The names of Nyanza football giants Our Lady of Mercy Ringa Boys and St Mary’s School Yala are rooted in faith, one honoring the Blessed Virgin Mary and the other celebrating Our Lady of Mercy.

But when the whistle blows at Homa Bay High School, prayers and devotion will give way to fierce competition as the Homa Bay County and Siaya County heavyweights renew their rivalry in what promises to be the biggest fixture of the 2026 Nyanza Region Secondary Schools Association Term Two Games set to kick off next week.

The regional championships will run from July 7 to July 11, bringing together the best teams from Kisumu, Siaya, Homa Bay, Nyamira, Migori and Kisii counties.

All eyes will be on Group B, which has already been labelled the “pool of death”.

The group features hosts Ringa Boys, Siaya champions Yala, defending regional champions Agai High School and Kisii County side Sameta Boys.

The heavyweight line-up means every match could determine who advances to the semi-finals.

Yala head into the tournament carrying impressive form as the Siaya County champions have not lost a match from the sub-county level to the county championships and will be keen to go one step further after suffering a painful semi-final defeat to Kisumu Boys at Moi Stadium last year.

Yala coach Kevin Oluoch admitted that his side faces a difficult assignment but said they are ready for the challenge.

“We know it is a very tough pool because every team there is a champion in its own right. We respect all our opponents because they have worked hard to get here,” said Oluoch.

“But we have prepared well and we believe in our players. We shall approach one match at a time and remain focused on our goal of reaching the semi-finals and competing for the title.”

For hosts Ringa Boys, playing in front of their supporters could provide the extra motivation needed to navigate the difficult group.

Their opening encounter against Yala is expected to attract huge crowds, with the long-standing rivalry between the two schools adding more spice to the tournament.

Defending champions Agai also remain a dangerous side despite losing the Kisumu County title to Maseno School this year. The Kisumu giants have a proud regional record and will be eager to defend their crown.

Sameta Boys, meanwhile, could emerge as the surprise package. The Kisii side may not enjoy the same reputation as their rivals, but they will fancy their chances in a group where every point will be precious.

In Pool A, newly crowned Kisumu County champions Maseno School will begin a new chapter in their sporting journey.

Maseno stunned regional champions Agai to lift the county title and will now face Biticha, Koderobara and Oriwo Boys in their quest for regional glory.

Maseno head of sports Caleb Olango believes the county triumph has given his players confidence and an opportunity to prove that the school can excel beyond its traditional strengths of basketball and rugby.

“People know Maseno for basketball and rugby, but our football team has shown that we can also compete at the highest level,” said Olango.

“Our target is to continue making history. We want to represent our school well and show that we can succeed in every sport.” 

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Divine Derby Nyanza Term Two Games St Mary’s School Yala Homa Bay High School
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