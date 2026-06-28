Trophies handed over ahead of Nakuru Darts Fifth Seeding Series Championship

Audio By Vocalize

Summit Darts Club Captain Mary Muthoni Mwangi (left) in warm up training ahead of series matches on June 27,2026. [Ben Ahenda, Standard]

Fifth Seeding Series Championship winners get trophies presented to KDA Nakuru branch

As the fight for top honours started to take shape in the Kenya Darts Association (KDA) Nakuru County League, trophies for the Fifth Seeding Series Championships have been availed to the branch officials.

The trophies donated by Summit Darts Club Patron Simon Mwangi Kimotho were received by KDA Nakuru County branch vice chairperson Millicent Wangui and will be awarded to the winners of the ongoing Fifth Seeding Series Championships, which threw-off at Summit Resort in Nakuru City in June 26,2026.

Kimotho said his wish is to see the standards of the game improve in tandem with those of darters with an aim of achieving international status.

"Achievement of international standards should be the ultimate objective of any darter in this branch as we try to motivate our players and branch officials," Kimotho told participants on the first day of the competition.

Summit Darts Club Patron Simon Mwangi Kimotho (left) presents trophies for Kenya Darts Association (KDA) Nakuru County Darts Seeding Series League to the county's Vice Chairperson Millicent Wangui. [Ben Ahenda, Standard

And as the event got underway, several experienced and inexperienced players from different clubs expressed confidence of a formidable performance in the fifth leg of Nakuru County Darts League Seeding Championships.

Kelly Ruto of Summit Darts Club said his four weeks training would count on their overall team performance at the end of these series.

"We have been training for quite some time now in readiness for the two day competition and I'm happy past experiences have really boosted our morale today," he said, a development supported by team captain Mary Muthoni Mwangi.

Mwangi called on female players to join them in the game just the way they had done in other disciplines.

Humphrey Ndegwa of Chambers DC said the two months of their team's training on several darts' boards was enough to catapult them to respectable position in the series.

"We have taken our time on darts boards for eight weeks and that's enough hours to equal performance of some of the top teams in the league Championships," he said.

Kenya Prisons Kirima and Njoro Highlands Darts Clubs are tied to the top of Nakuru County Darts League with 200 points ahead of Jacaranda Darts Club who are third.

Ruth Karanja of Njoro Highlands Darts Club said teamwork is their key to success.

"Teamwork is what has propelled us at the top after weeks of training where we spend four hours on the boards daily. We are ready for it again," she said.

Deemax Mwangi of Chambers said their team is today very competitive.

"After several training sessions towards this weekend's matches, our team is very competitive and ready to give our best today," said Mwangi.