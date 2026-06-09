Rugby fraternity mourns Shujaa hero Robert 'Majei' Aringo

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Robert “Majei” Aringo. [Courtesy]

Kenyan rugby community continue pay their tributes on the death of former Kenya Sevens star and Impala RFC player Robert “Majei” Aringo, who passing over last weekend.

Friends, family members, former teammates, coaches and rugby fans have remembered Aringo as a gifted athlete, a dedicated teammate and a humble individual whose contribution to Kenyan rugby will not be forgotten.

The Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) led the tributes, celebrating Aringo’s role in one of the most iconic moments in the country’s rugby history — Kenya’s historic victory at the Singapore Sevens in 2016.

“We join the entire rugby fraternity in mourning Robert Aringo fondly known as ‘Majei’. Robert was a player at Impala RFC and also played for the national team Kenya Shujaa, which he joined during the 2015-2016 season,” KRU said in a statement.

KRU described him as a hardworking student of the game, a hero who helped place Kenyan rugby on the global map through the unforgettable Singapore Sevens victory.

“He was also part of the team that led Kenya to the first-ever Sevens Series Cup in Singapore in 2016. He also featured for the Kenya Simbas.”

Aringo rose through the ranks of Kenyan rugby after honing his skills at St. Mary’s School, Nairobi, one of the country’s traditional rugby powerhouses. Former teammates recall a player blessed with exceptional athleticism, strength and game intelligence.

His versatility made him a valuable asset on the field. He comfortably slotted into several positions, including scrum-half and back-row roles, combining physicality with an impressive understanding of the game.

After leaving school, Aringo joined Impala Saracens, where he quickly established himself as one of the club’s standout performers. His performances earned him national team call-ups and a place in the Kenya Sevens setup during the 2015/16 World Rugby Sevens Series season.

Former Shujaa strength and conditioning coach Geoffrey Kimani remembered Aringo as one of the promising young players who joined the national team during that campaign.

“Met Aringo in 2015-2016 as one of the young outstanding players joining the team for the 2015-16 season. He went on to be one of six rookies that were on the field as Kenya won its first series cup in Singapore,” said Kimani.

“Young but strong as an ox, always had something funny to say if only to get my attention and prolong rest times on those gruelling running days. Hardworking too.”

The Singapore Sevens triumph remains the crowning achievement of Aringo’s rugby career. Kenya stunned rugby giants Fiji 30-7 in the final to lift their first-ever World Rugby Sevens Series title, a feat that remains one of the greatest accomplishments in Kenyan sport.

Robert “Majei” Aringo. [Courtesy]

At club level, Aringo was instrumental as Impala Saracens reached the 2016 Kenya Cup final before losing to Kabras Sugar.

Impala RFC assistant coach Oneal Juma Stephen paid an emotional tribute, reflecting on a relationship that evolved from player and coach to colleagues.

“You started as my player at the Academy, became my teammate, and later my coaching colleague. Thank you for the memories, friendship, and impact you made on so many lives. Rest in peace, Robert. You will be greatly missed,” he said.

Nondescripts RFC, Impala’s traditional neighbours and rivals along Nairobi’s Ngong Road, also joined in mourning the fallen player.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Sydney Gongodyo and Robert Aringo ‘Majei’. The game lost warriors. The Black Pirates and Impala RFC lost brothers and so have we. To their family, teammates and the entire Pirates and Impala fraternity, our hearts are with you,” the club said.

Aringo’s death comes during a painful period for East African rugby. Just days earlier, Ugandan international Sydney Gongodyo succumbed to injuries sustained during a mob attack in Kampala.

The regional rugby community is also still grieving former Kenya women’s national team coach Felix “Mwalimu” Oloo and former Mwamba RFC scrum-half Michelle Alivitsa sentiment shared by Herbert A Mensah, president Executive Board Member, World Rugby.

"Aringo represented Kenya at the highest level when he earned selection to the Kenya Seven team. He will forever be remembered for scoring a try on his debut at the Cape

Town Sevens in 2014 and for being a part of the historic Kenyan side that won the Singapore Seven in 2016. The values he embodied and the inspiration he provided his teammates and aspiring players will remain an enduring part of his legacy," he said.