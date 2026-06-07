Wafalme Stars conquer Zone Five to qualify for African championship

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Wafalme Stars players and officials celebrate with their CAVB Zone Five qualifiers trophy at Lugogo Indoor Stadium, Kampala, on June 5, 2026. [KVF Media]

The men’s national team Wafalme Stars proved their might as they swept aside regional rivals to book their ticket to the 2026 Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) African Nations Championship.

Competing in a round-robin format, the Kenyans seized Lugogo Indoor Stadium, and not even their hosts, Uganda, could stop them as they cruised to victory in the just-concluded CAVB Zone Five qualifiers.

Wafalme did it in style as they maintained a flawless campaign to win the five-team battle without dropping a set. The Kenyans will now be among the 16 teams that will be chasing African glory from September 7 to 21 in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Kenya launched their quest with a 3-0 (25-20, 28-26, 25-17) victory against Tanzania on day one of the championship.

Their toughest test was against the Volleyball Cranes of Uganda, for in this encounter, they were not just facing their 12 opponents on court but also a partisan crowd that was determined to see them crumble. However, they held the nerve to win 25-17, 26-24 and 25-22.

With Uganda, who were the biggest threat to their ambitions, out of the way, Wafalme then beat South Sudan 3-0 (25-19, 25-19, 25-22) and then ended their campaign with a 25-19, 25-18, 25-15 win against Burundi to be crowned regional champions.

Under the guidance of head coach Gideon Tarus, the team showcased a blend of seasoned brilliance and youthful energy.

Nicholas Matui’s immense contribution to Kenya’s success earned him the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award. Matui was at the core of Kenya’s campaign, often identifying gaps on the opponents’ side and capitalising on their weaknesses to anchor his side to victory.

Fresh from bagging the best setter’s award at the African Club Championship, captain Brian Melly added another accolade to his home cabinet as the best in his position.

Levis Ogutu grabbed the best middle blocker's award, with Igiraneza Engambe of Burundi taking home the best libero’s award. Iga Mohammed of Uganda and Hassan Omary of Tanzania were voted best opposite and outside hitter, respectively.

However, even as Kenya celebrates their conquest, real work begins now, for they will need to be at their best to compete against the crème de la crème of African volleyball. The level of competition in Zone Five is not at par with other regions hence a hurdle for true growth.

While Kenya’s dominance is a point of national pride, the lack of high-level resistance from the opponents could mean that the squad may go to the continental stage with a false sense of security. The gap in class between Zone Five nations and their peers from the North could be an impediment for Wafalme Stars in Kinshasa, which will present a higher calibre of opposition.