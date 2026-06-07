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Zambia edge out Harambee Starlets in penalty shootout

By Elizabeth Mburugu | Jun. 7, 2026
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Harambee Starlets midfielder Fasila Adhiambo (right) in action against Zambia’s Margaret Belemu during Fifa Four Nations tournament match at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, Ndola, on June 6, 2026. [FAZ Media] 

Harambee Starlets on Saturday lost 4-1 in post-match penalties to their hosts Zambia’s in a Fifa Four Nations Tournament match played at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

The Kenyans had held the highly-ranked Copper Queens to a one-all draw, forcing the winner to be decided through spot kicks.

Starlets will now take on Lesotho, who lost 1-3 to Zimbabwe at the same venue on Tuesday. Despite conceding in the fourth minute of the game, Starlets made a good account of themselves as they fought on to cancel out Prisca Chilufya’s goal.

Fasila Adhiambo netted the equaliser in the 77th minute from captain Mwanahalima Adam’s assist.

Head coach Beldine Odemba had Annedy Kundu start in goal with experienced defenders Ruth Ingosi, Vivian Nasaka, Leah Andiema and Elizabeth Ochaka forming the backline.

Adam, Fasila, Martha Amunyolet and Tereza Engesha were tasked in the midfield while Lorna Nyarinda and Eglay Mukhwana led the goal hunt.

Odemba’s equal Nora Hauptle, on the other hand, fielded a star-studded side that included goalkeeper Hazel Nazi, Chilufya Rhoda, Chileshe, Grace Chanda, Blessing Maluba, among others.

The Kenyans, who are preparing for their second appearance at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon), refused to show respect to the Zambians, who are ranked 64 places above them globally, fighting tooth and nail to push the game to the wire.

However, they were outsmarted in the penalties, as Zambia scored four while they were only able to convert one.

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