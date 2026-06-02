Ebill Omollo reigns supreme in Nakuru

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Vet Lab Golf Club’s Ebill Omollo weathers Nakuru wind to claim 99th Coronation trophy.[Courtesy]

On a day when the notorious winds of the par-73 Nakuru Golf Club layout tested the mettle of East Africa’s finest amateurs, Vet Lab Golf Club’s Ebill Omollo delivered a masterclass of resilience.

Navigating the firm greens and challenging conditions with tact, Omollo carded a brilliant closing round 1-under-par, with a final 7-over 226 (78,76, 72) to capture his maiden podium finish and breakthrough victory in the NCBA Kenya Amateur Golf Championship series.

For Omolo, the victory was sweet redemption after a string of agonising second-place finishes in recent outings.

“I came here highly motivated after good runs in Kiambu and many other events, but just hadn’t managed to cross the finish line first,” an elated Omollo said after lifting the historic silverware.

“The greens were exceptionally firm and dry, but I focused on keeping the ball on the fairway and trusted my chipping and putting. This win is a massive confidence boost.”

Day one and day two leaders Alain Niyonkuru and Elvis Muigua crumbled out of contention after a disastrous final day opening rounds. Omollo’s triumph adds him to an elite list of champions, highlighting the incredible depth of this year’s series, which has so far witnessed 10 different winners.

Also battling the speeds of the unforgiving greens, William Odek of Nyali Golf and Country Club endured a rollercoaster weekend to secure the runner-up spot with a final score of 9-over- 228 (79,74,75) even after mounting a furious comeback from tough opening rounds.

The 2026 champion, John Lejirma, didn’t defend his title after transitioning into the professional ranks early this year.

Other former amateurs who featured prominently in the opening event, KAGC event, but have so far turned pro include Michael Karanga of St Andrew’s - Ndumberi Golf Club, Joyce Wairimu of Kiambu Golf Club, Henry Kamau of Mombasa Golf Club, Sammy Mulama and Margaret Njoki, both from Golf Park, among others.

When asked about a potential jump to the professional ranks, the newly crowned champion was cagey.

“I will consult widely and assess where my game is at before making that call,” said Omollo.

His sentiments were echoed by Odek, whose desire is to polish his game and win more silverware before crossing over into the big boys' club.

Home club favourite John Kamaisi couldn’t impress his legion of fans after finishing eighth with a final 13-over 232 (78,76,78).

In its subsidiary Bendor trophy, which was this year expanded to include up to handicap 28, a bustling field of 58 golfers complemented the initial 104 who battled it out for the main Coronation silverware.