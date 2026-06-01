Serem and Booker swing to victory at Nandi Golf Club

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Home Club's Gideon Serem and Irene Booker win at the historic par-72 Nandi Bears Golf Club.[Courtesy]

Home Club's Gideon Serem and Irene Booker had every reason to smile after displaying brilliant swing shots and fine putting to triumph at the historic par-72 Nandi Bears Golf Club on Saturday.

Playing off handicap 11, Serem fired an excellent 43 stableford points to emerge the overall winner of this year's 5th leg of the ICEA LION King of the course Golf series.

“They say a lion leads the pride, but golf is like that, where you don’t conquer the course but survive it. The course allowed me to survive a little better than everyone else. A win like this belongs to the people behind you: the club, the caddie, the sponsor, the players and my family. I’ll enjoy this crown,” said Serem.

The tournament, dubbed “Great Rift Valley swing”, featured a large field of 250 players drawn from other regional clubs, including Machakos, Ruiru, and Eldoret.

Prisca Chebet, playing off handicap 28, carded 40 points to emerge the member, winner beating handicap 9 Mike Cheruiyot to the runner-up slot by a single point difference. Handicap 20 Boaz Sugut took the third slot with 38 points.

Veteran Rift Valley Region lady golfer Irene Booker, playing off handicap 17, won the ladies’ title on 36 points ahead of handicap 18 Natalie Metto, who was second with 35 points.

Handicap 28 Ben Siro outplayed his colleagues by bringing home 34 points to win the guest prize, while Caleb Tum, playing off handicap 21, claimed the staff prize on 31 points. Handicap 28 Protus Ambani on 34 points, and handicap 28 James Siayi with 32 points emerged as the Junior and Senior winners, respectively.

Handicap 36 Alice Siro claimed the handicap Lady’s prize after carding 50 points.

Club captain Isaac Kuto praised the players and the sponsor for a well-organised tournament and hopes to offer a more unique golfing experience to all in future events.

“We are excited that the players displayed outstanding performances complemented by our club’s exceptional hospitality, entertainment and local cuisine,” said Kuto.