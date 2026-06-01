Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Serem and Booker swing to victory at Nandi Golf Club

By Maarufu Mohamed | Jun. 1, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Home Club's Gideon Serem and Irene Booker win at the historic par-72 Nandi Bears Golf Club.[Courtesy]

Home Club's Gideon Serem and Irene Booker had every reason to smile after displaying brilliant swing shots and fine putting to triumph at the historic par-72 Nandi Bears Golf Club on Saturday.

Playing off handicap 11, Serem fired an excellent 43 stableford points to emerge the overall winner of this year's 5th leg of the ICEA LION King of the course Golf series.

“They say a lion leads the pride, but golf is like that, where you don’t conquer the course but survive it. The course allowed me to survive a little better than everyone else. A win like this belongs to the people behind you: the club, the caddie, the sponsor, the players and my family. I’ll enjoy this crown,” said Serem.

The tournament, dubbed “Great Rift Valley swing”, featured a large field of 250 players drawn from other regional clubs, including Machakos, Ruiru, and Eldoret.

Prisca Chebet, playing off handicap 28, carded 40 points to emerge the member, winner beating handicap 9 Mike Cheruiyot to the runner-up slot by a single point difference. Handicap 20 Boaz Sugut took the third slot with 38 points.

Veteran Rift Valley Region lady golfer Irene Booker, playing off handicap 17, won the ladies’ title on 36 points ahead of handicap 18 Natalie Metto, who was second with 35 points.  

Handicap 28 Ben Siro outplayed his colleagues by bringing home 34 points to win the guest prize, while Caleb Tum, playing off handicap 21, claimed the staff prize on 31 points. Handicap 28 Protus Ambani on 34 points, and handicap 28 James Siayi with 32 points emerged as the Junior and Senior winners, respectively.

Handicap 36 Alice Siro claimed the handicap Lady’s prize after carding 50 points.

Club captain Isaac Kuto praised the players and the sponsor for a well-organised tournament and hopes to offer a more unique golfing experience to all in future events.

“We are excited that the players displayed outstanding performances complemented by our club’s exceptional hospitality, entertainment and local cuisine,” said Kuto.

 

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Kenya Golf Club ICEA LION Nandi Bears Golf Club Home Club Golf
.

Latest Stories

No escape for City Hall: Court orders full hearing in KPLC trash dumping case
No escape for City Hall: Court orders full hearing in KPLC trash dumping case
Crime and Justice
By Kamau Muthoni
4 hrs ago
Shujaa almost there as search for crucial slot enters last lap
Sports
By Washington Onyango
4 hrs ago
Ruto apologises to Northern Kenya for marginalisation
North Eastern
By Edwin Nyarangi
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ebola centre? No: Protests rock Nanyuki over plans to set up isolation facility
By Amos Kiarie 4 hrs ago
Ebola centre? No: Protests rock Nanyuki over plans to set up isolation facility
Ruto apologises to Northern Kenya for marginalisation
By Edwin Nyarangi 4 hrs ago
Ruto apologises to Northern Kenya for marginalisation
Child offenders law tested as eight students are linked to school fire
By Rosa Agutu 4 hrs ago
Child offenders law tested as eight students are linked to school fire
Laikipia leaders call for transparency on quarantine plans
By Gakuu Mathenge 4 hrs ago
Laikipia leaders call for transparency on quarantine plans
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved