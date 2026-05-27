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How religion inspires Kenya's record-breaking athletes

By Jonathan Komen | May. 27, 2026

Sawe and Kipchoge provide a textbook example of Kenyan athletes who seek church prayers ahead of major shows. Inspired by the maxim ‘train hard, win easy’, devout Kenyan athletics big shots always find strength in their faith. [ AFP]

Glory is no doubt a divine vocabulary. It’s a perfect mix of spiritual powers, talent and devotion. 

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