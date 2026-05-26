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Gacheru steps down from WRC Safari Rally role

By Standard Sports | May. 26, 2026
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WRC Safari Rally CEO Charles Gacheru is stepping down from his role. [File,Standard]

WRC Safari Rally CEO Charles Gacheru is stepping down from his role as the head of the world’s toughest and most popular motorsport event.

Gacheru, who has enjoyed a hugely rewarding tenure, is exiting his role ahead of schedule, having successfully transitioned the iconic event from a state-run and funded event into a corporate operation.

“Whilst I had a strong sports background, I did not have much motorsports experience! I was new to FIA and WRC sporting codes and regulations, and it was an extremely steep learning curve with very short timelines,” he said.

“Running the rally was like solving a constant jigsaw puzzle with many missing pieces whilst blind folded.

“Pieces were stolen and hidden by my own team members, other pieces were not procured due to lack of funds, some were torn apart by past team members who thought running the rally was their God-given right, and occasionally, the whole puzzle would go missing for days on end, stolen by warring motorsport federations.”

He braved all that and delivered a world-class event.

“We have had many wins. We made changes over the last two years, mapping new routes and reversing existing ones. We introduced the popular Rally Village at Morendat, and it became the Safari Rally “paddock”, a beautiful rally viewing and entertainment area.”

As he departs, Gacheru outlined the challenges that the event still faces, “Overall, we were on track to reduce the Safari Rally expenses within our control, but the high and escalating WRC Promoter fees were not in our control.

“For example, the WRC Development Budget increased ninefold from 2020 to 2026. The WRC Organiser Contribution, the money we pay for the WRC license, doubled from 2021 to 2026. The WRC TV fees also double from 2022 to 2026.

“All these fees put a heavy financial burden on the government-funded budget,” Gacheru said.

He believes the country can gain even more value from the Safari Rally in future.

“I believe the Safari Rally is worth at least USD5m (over Sh648.27m). An international tender would be the best way to identify those who may want to acquire those rights. The Safari Rally is Kenya’s most watched sporting event; it must not be given away for free.”

 

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