Kipyegon storms to victory in DL opener

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Faith Kipyegon celebrates during the Paris . [AFP]

Double Olympic champion and world record holder Faith Kipyegon made a powerful statement at the opening leg of the 2026 Diamond League season after storming to victory in the women’s 5000m at the Shanghai Diamond League yesterday.

The Kenyan superstar clocked a world-leading time of 14:24.14, showcasing her trademark finishing speed and reaffirming her status as one of the greatest female distance runners.

Kipyegon, who has dominated global athletics over the past few years in both the 1500m and 5000m, pulled away in the closing stages of a highly competitive race packed with elite Ethiopian athletes.

Ethiopia’s Likina Amebaw finished second in 14:24.21, just fractions behind the Kenyan star, while Senayet Getachew came third in 14:24.71. Pre-race favourite Medina Eisa settled for fourth place in 14:24.76 after an intense, fast-paced contest from start to finish.

Kenya also celebrated another strong performance from Caroline Nyaga, who finished ninth in 14:36.55, ensuring the country had two athletes among the top finishers in the season opener.

Kipyegon’s victory marks an impressive start to her 2026 outdoor campaign as she looks to continue building momentum ahead of the World Athletics Championships later this year.

The multiple world champion once again demonstrated her consistency, tactical brilliance, and ability to deliver under pressure against a world-class field.

Traditionally, the Diamond League series usually begins in Doha, Qatar, but this year’s calendar was adjusted following tensions arising from the USA-Israel conflict with Iran. Despite the changes, the Shanghai meeting attracted a star-studded line-up, with top athletes eager to launch their outdoor season on a high note.