Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Kipyegon storms to victory in DL opener

By Joan Oyiela | May. 17, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Faith Kipyegon celebrates during the Paris. [AFP]

Double Olympic champion and world record holder Faith Kipyegon made a powerful statement at the opening leg of the 2026 Diamond League season after storming to victory in the women’s 5000m at the Shanghai Diamond League yesterday.

The Kenyan superstar clocked a world-leading time of 14:24.14, showcasing her trademark finishing speed and reaffirming her status as one of the greatest female distance runners.

Kipyegon, who has dominated global athletics over the past few years in both the 1500m and 5000m, pulled away in the closing stages of a highly competitive race packed with elite Ethiopian athletes.

Ethiopia’s Likina Amebaw finished second in 14:24.21, just fractions behind the Kenyan star, while Senayet Getachew came third in 14:24.71. Pre-race favourite Medina Eisa settled for fourth place in 14:24.76 after an intense, fast-paced contest from start to finish.

Kenya also celebrated another strong performance from Caroline Nyaga, who finished ninth in 14:36.55, ensuring the country had two athletes among the top finishers in the season opener.

Kipyegon’s victory marks an impressive start to her 2026 outdoor campaign as she looks to continue building momentum ahead of the World Athletics Championships later this year.

The multiple world champion once again demonstrated her consistency, tactical brilliance, and ability to deliver under pressure against a world-class field.

Traditionally, the Diamond League series usually begins in Doha, Qatar, but this year’s calendar was adjusted following tensions arising from the USA-Israel conflict with Iran. Despite the changes, the Shanghai meeting attracted a star-studded line-up, with top athletes eager to launch their outdoor season on a high note. 

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Olympic Champion Faith Kipyegon 2026 Diamond League Ethiopia’s Likina Amebaw Ethiopian Athletes
.

Latest Stories

Mixed results for top boxers as Police, KDF lead after first leg
Mixed results for top boxers as Police, KDF lead after first leg
Boxing
By Ben Ahenda
26 mins ago
East Africa's fuel pricing variance exposes region to global shocks, expert says
National
By David Odongo and Esther Dianah
26 mins ago
Fuel crisis sparks transport shutdown
National
By Jacinta Mutura
26 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Unbothered: Top officials bury their heads in the sand as high fuel costs spark anger
By Standard Team 26 mins ago
Unbothered: Top officials bury their heads in the sand as high fuel costs spark anger
Fuel price hike pushes up cost of basic goods
By Standard Team 26 mins ago
Fuel price hike pushes up cost of basic goods
East Africa's fuel pricing variance exposes region to global shocks, expert says
By David Odongo and Esther Dianah 26 mins ago
East Africa's fuel pricing variance exposes region to global shocks, expert says
No closure for genocide victims as Kabuga dies before trial ends
By Peter Muiruri 26 mins ago
No closure for genocide victims as Kabuga dies before trial ends
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved