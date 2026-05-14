Kenyans kick off African athletics meet with promise to bag medals

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Mercy Koech stamped authority in Heat 3 of the women’s 400m race during the African Senior Athletics Championships in Accra, Ghana, on May 12, 2026. [File, Standard]

Kenyan stars kicked off the ongoing African Senior Athletics Championships in Accra, Ghana with high expectations at the preliminary stages.

Mercy Chebet, a mixed 4x400m World Relays bronze medallist stamped authority in Heat 3 of the women’s 400m race on day one, on Tuesday.

Chebet is among gold medal favourites in the final today, if she qualifies in the women’s 400m semi-final.

At the Heat 3 of the contest on Tuesday evening, Chebet easily sprinted to the top spot, earning her pace in the semi-final.

She timed 53.05, overpowering second-placed Kennekae Batisani of Botswana who timed 53.81 out dipped Ugandan Maureen Banura, who also timed 53.81.

"The preliminary round was easy although the temperatures in Accra were hot. I have set my sights on the final. It was tough running on lane one and it was exciting to make the semi-final,” said Chebet.

There was also a major surprise from Moses Onyango Wasike, who fired a warning shot in the men’s 100m Heat 4 – a race that was hotly contested.

Wasike narrowly beat Botswana’s Kevin Lobatlamang, with the Kenyan star stopping the timer at 10.63 for his win in the Heat and the Motswana sprinter clocking 10.68 for his second place.

“It was a tough race and I’m targeting an impressive performance in the semi-finals,” Wasike said after impressing in his Heat.

He went on to say: “I executed the race according to my coach’s instructions. He told me that the first 30m is the real race and I ensured that I sprinted well in the first 30m and then the remaining distance was easy.”

Mark Otieno’s dream of sailing to the semi-final was crushed at the preliminaries after coming in at number five in Heat 3 in 10.85. That Heat was won by Zimbabwean Tshuma Mathembe, who sprinted 10.47.

Kenyan women sprinters Diana Aoko and Esther Mbagari settled for third and fourth places in Heat 2 and Heat 1 respectively.

Kipkorir Rotich proved a point in the 400m hurdles after storming to victory in Heat 2.

Rotich timed 49.21 in a race that saw Victor Ntweng of Botswana finishing second in 49.71.

On Wednesday, the country had hopes on the 800m casts anchored by African Games bronze medallist Vivian Chebet and Kelvin Loti for impressive performances at the preliminary races.

Today, top African 800m stars will be out for a showdown at the finals of the two-lap race at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium in Legon.

Meanwhile, the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) confirmed on Tuesday that Botswana, which is fresh from hosting the World Athletics Relays, will host the 25th African Senior Athletics Championships in 2028.

The hosting rights were initially awarded in 2024, prompting Botswana Athletics Association to present its readiness case before the CAA council in Accra, Ghana on May 11.