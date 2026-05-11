Mokaya, Moraa and Kongani shine at Mother's Day golf tournament in Kisumu

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Golfers during the Mother's Day golf tournament at Nyanza Golf Club in Kisumu on May 9, 2026. [Washington Onyango, Standard]

Kisii Golf Club’s Alphanus Mokaya emerged as the biggest winner during the Mother’s Day Golf Tournament held at Nyanza Golf Club after posting an impressive 43 points to claim the Overall Winner title in Division A and B categories.

The colorful tournament attracted 64 golfers drawn from Kisii Golf Club, Kakamega Golf Club and the hosts Nyanza Golf Club as players gathered to celebrate women through sport during the special Mother’s Day event in Kisumu.

In Division A, Sharon Moraa from Kisii Golf Club produced a strong performance to win the category with 41 points. She finished ahead of Jiten Pabari, who returned 40 points to settle for the runners-up position.

Division B honours went to Nick Odhiambo after carding 38 points. Daniel Nyerere also managed 38 points but had to settle for the runners-up slot on countback.

In Division C, Sue Kerubo stole the show with an excellent score of 44 points to emerge winner ahead of Isaac Orao, who finished second with 41 points.

The junior and senior categories also produced exciting competition. S. Marion won the junior title with 39 points while Victor Juma posted 40 points in another junior contest. Veteran golfer David Sate claimed the senior prize with 33 points.

In the ladies’ stableford contest, Lilian Kongani carded 37 points to emerge champion while Joyce Osike finished as runners-up. Kongani also walked away with the Longest Drive women’s award to cap a memorable day on the course.

Pabari added another prize after winning the Nearest to the Pin challenge, while Hellen Muma celebrated a rare feat after winning 37 golf balls for sinking a two-club shot.

Speaking after the event, lady vice captain Brenda Aida thanked golfers for turning up in large numbers to celebrate women through the tournament.

“We are very happy with the turnout and we thank all golfers who came to celebrate women during this Mother’s Day event. The competition was good and the atmosphere was excellent,” said Aida.