Batoto ba Mungu kiss Premier League goodbye

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Sofapaka head coach Edward Manoah during their Sportpesa Premier League match against Mathare at Kasarani Annex. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

The fall of Sofapaka FC marks the end of an era in Kenyan football, a story that began with promise, success, and bold ambition but now closes with the pain of relegation.

After a 2-2 draw against Mathare United, Batoto ba Mungu have officially dropped to the National Super League (NSL) for the first time since their promotion in 2009.

Goals from Meshack Ochieng and Malick Ntamba were not enough for Sofapaka, as Mathare United responded through Isaac Omweri and John Makwata to deny them a lifeline. It was a result that summed up their season—full of effort, but lacking the edge needed to survive.

For a club that once took Kenyan football by storm, this moment feels heavy. When Sofapaka joined the top flight in 2009, they did not just participate, they dominated.

Winning the league title in their debut season remains one of the most remarkable achievements in the history of the competition.

They followed it up with FKF Cup victories in 2010 and 2014, as well as Super Cup triumphs in 2010 and 2011, quickly becoming one of the most feared and respected teams in the country.

At their peak, Sofapaka represented a new way of running football in Kenya. Backed by strong corporate support, they showed that structure, player welfare, and proper management could deliver success. Their rise forced other clubs to rethink how they operated, raising standards across the league.

But football can be unforgiving. Over the past few seasons, Sofapaka have struggled both on and off the pitch. Financial challenges began to take a toll, affecting player recruitment, retention, and overall performance. The club that once competed for titles found itself fighting to survive.

They had escaped relegation in previous seasons, often by the narrowest of margins. This time, however, the drop proved unavoidable.

Coming into the match against Mathare United rooted at the bottom of the table with 17 points, Sofapaka needed a win to keep their hopes alive.

The draw took them to 18 points after 30 matches, with just three wins, nine draws, and 18 losses. That tally leaves them far behind 15th-placed Ulinzi Stars, who already have 31 points, making survival mathematically impossible.

Their relegation, with four matches still to play, shows just how difficult their campaign has been.

Even as Sofapaka reflect on their fall, the league continues to move forward.

Gor Mahia now have a strong chance to tighten their grip on the title. Leading the table with 61 points, they are six ahead of AFC Leopards, who will not be in action this weekend due to a postponed match.

K’Ogalo head to Mumias to face Kakamega Homeboyz with confidence, fresh from their 1-0 Mashemeji Derby win over AFC Leopards at Nyayo Stadium.

Another victory could stretch their lead to nine points and move them closer to a record-extending 22nd league title.

For Kakamega Homeboyz, who sit fourth with 47 points, the match offers a chance to challenge for a strong finish.

But while the title race heats up, Sofapaka’s story stands out as a reminder of how quickly fortunes can change in football. From champions in 2009 to relegation in 2026, their journey has been one of highs and lows.

Now, Batoto ba Mungu face a new challenge, rebuilding in the NSL.